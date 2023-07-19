WILLIAMSTOWN — On TV the other night, I watched — and rewatched — an ad for tablets intended to, uh, let’s say “soften a product of digestion.”
What wasn’t so soft was the graphic depiction of the problem the pills are meant to ease. I did a double-take when I first saw the cartoon-like demonstration of the problem. I thought I saw a pineapple having great difficulty passing through the center of the letter “O.” A rewind proved that I had, indeed, witnessed just that, and I thought immediately of the late Prof. Richard Schuster.
Schuster taught English at New England College, my alma mater. I took a few courses with him — he was a master teacher — and I was delighted when he offered a course in advertising copywriting for the college’s winter study program.
The class spent a pleasant month studying advertising in all media, but focusing on “print ads,” a subject with which Schuster was well-acquainted, having worked briefly as a copywriter at a New York City advertising firm to help fund his graduate studies at Columbia University.
From Schuster’s lively lectures and frequently trying our hands at copywriting, we learned that the job demands precise and economical use of language and well-developed powers of observation and persuasion. Strong research skills are a must: A copywriter has to know all there is to know about a company and its products. Perhaps most important, however, is knowledge and understanding of an ad campaign’s target audience.
The “pineapple” ad appears to fulfill all these conditions. To the extent that it can be compared to an effective print ad, it certainly doesn’t mince words: One of the featured “O”s appears in the word “poo.” And the company’s products are known to soothe certain common problems suffered primarily by middle-aged and elderly people. Done and done.
Yet despite its possession of all the components of a successful ad, I think it would not have earned Schuster’s stamp of approval. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t earn mine: I’ve seen the ad twice within the last 48 hours and I cannot, as I write this, recall the name of the company that makes the stuff. Indeed, I’m uncertain whether I could pick the name out of a multiple-choice list of its peers. The company and/or its ad agency took name recognition for granted. Big mistake.
Grade: F.
David Ogilvy, the founder of the Ogilvy & Mather advertising agency in New York City, was said to have insisted on assuring product and/or company name recognition in every ad the company produced.
One of the case studies we read dealt with the firm’s ad campaign for Rolls-Royce in 1957. Ogilvy, who in later years was referred to as the “Father of Advertising,” personally wrote the headline in the leading ad.
“At 60 miles an hour, the loudest sound in this new Rolls-Royce comes from the electric clock” stands as a classic for copywriters to this day. It appears to have paid off handsomely for Rolls-Royce, whose sales had been in a slump. Despite the car’s high cost ($156,000 in 2022 dollars) sales of the Silver Cloud II in 1958 were 50 percent higher than in the preceding year.
Another Ogilvy innovation, which is still employed, worked to put an end to the use of unqualified superlatives in advertising. For example, Rolls-Royce’s longstanding claim that they made “the best car in the world” was lengthened slightly and turned into a question: “What makes Rolls-Royce the best car in the world?”
The list of six of the car’s attributes that followed removed any doubt. It included mention of the picnic tables, made of inlaid French walnut, designed to slide out from under the dashboard. Two more tables emerge from behind the front seats for luxurious back-seat picnicking.
Now, what was the name of that stuff?