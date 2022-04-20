D. R. Bahlman: Caught in the 'Undertow' of preparing for a 50th reunion

WILLIAMSTOWN — The “registration materials” that accompanied my invitation to join high school classmates in a 50th reunion celebration in June presented two challenges that have taken me quite a while to meet.
I’m pleased to report that last week, one day before the deadline set by organizers of the (already once postponed) event, I successfully submitted a photograph of myself and a brief summary of my activities since my June 1971 graduation from The Millbrook School in Millbrook, N.Y.
“That sounds simple enough,” I may hear you say. “What’s the big deal?”
There were, in fact, two big deals, both enlarged further if you consider that one of my highest technical achievements of the past five years has been to master the operation of my flip-phone.
The selection and the digital/electronic transmission of a photograph was daunting work for me, a Luddite barely once-removed and gun-shy as a result of a gaffe involving my repeated scanning of an entirely irrelevant (and incorrectly filled-out) document to an IRS office in Texas.
There also was the question of what to put in the biographical essay, or, more precisely, how to phrase it. Do I stick to “just the facts, ma’am,” as a former editor was fond of saying, or “have some fun with it,” following advice often dispensed by yet another editor?
I opted to mix the two approaches and hope for the best. I reasoned that, having held myself out as a writer, I was obliged to pull at least one rabbit out of the hat and perhaps raise a smile while simultaneously informing readers.
All this combined to put an unaccustomed strain on your correspondent, and when almost-daily requests for contributions to a Class of ’71 blog began appearing in my in-box, the shutdown procedure beckoned, albeit briefly.
I waved it off, though, and have since weighed in a few times, once referring to the list of aliases that I’ve composed for myself over the years for purposes of entertainment.
In a way, it’s too bad that picture of me will appear in the reunion book. I might get a few people wondering about the guy whose name tag IDs him as Mike Lynch.
No. Wait. I remember him.
Portrait of an artist
The May issue of The Atlantic magazine features an essay by art historian Susan Tallman about Winslow Homer, an American artist whose work is exhibited in the permanent collection of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown.
Six of Homer’s works, three drawings and three paintings, may be seen at The Clark.
“During his lifetime [1836-1910], he managed — not without strategizing — to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers,” Tallman writes. “After his death, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned story telling pictures and the 20th century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still ‘America’s greatest and most national painter.’
“He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face,” Tallman declares. “To John Updike, he was simply ‘painting’s Melville.’”
The article continues with a discussion of how Homer told stories and delivered lessons on canvas. Tallman observes that the “most salient quality of his art was never straightforwardness, it is his knack for using visual precision to demonstrate the limits of vision. We can see what is happening but not what will happen.”
Titled “Undertow” and dated 1886, the painting that appears below is said to have been inspired by an event near Atlantic City, N.J., according to The Clark’s website. Rescuers are depicted “trying to haul ashore two women, weighed down by their waterlogged bathing dresses.”
Strong as all the figures appear to be, their struggle “suggests human frailty in the face of the sea’s awesome power.”