D.R. Bahlman: Defying dumb double-dog dares

WILLIAMSTOWN — One of the benefits of advancing age is the decreased likelihood of being challenged to do something dangerous and/or stupid: In Geezerland, it’s rare to be dared.
A classic portrayal of the dilemma faced by the youthful “daree” is to be found in the movie version of Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story” (1983) in which Flick, a friend of narrator Ralphie, is dared to lick the frozen metal of a playground basketball backdrop pole.
The boy’s tongue “thsticks” tight to the metal, the bell rings to summon pupils back from recess, and the kid panics. His shrieks summon his teacher, the cops and, eventually, the siren-sounding fire department and a fair-size crowd of curious onlookers.
Embarrassing? Yes. Maybe even mortifying. Still, certain boyhood protocol had to be observed: Flick was obliged to lick the pole because he had been not double-dog but triple-dog dared to do it.
Looking back, I wish that movie had come out in 1963 instead of ‘83. Had I the benefit of Flick’s example, I probably wouldn’t have licked the metal post of a baseball backstop near my school. Kid protocol didn’t apply: Nobody had issued as much as a single dog dare and there were no witnesses. I’m still not sure what possessed me.
For a few days following my painful self-detachment from the backstop pole, I had a sore tongue-tip and a slight lisp. As I remember the movie, Flick’s tongue was quite heavily bandaged. I got off easy.
For the next few decades, dares were relatively few and far between. Some, such as the time I was challenged to call a teacher at my new school by his “favorite” nickname, I resisted. Something told me not to shout “Hey, Porky” at the man. (It didn’t seem to be quite on a par with “Mr. Chips.”)
Others, such as an invitation to jump back and forth across a roaring dam flume on the Contoocook River in New Hampshire, I accepted. I’ve since adhered to the belief that a divine power protects the festive and the foolish, but only sometimes. This isn’t an advice column, but we offer full-service here: Don’t push your luck.
All this came to mind last weekend while watching a video of two single-engine airplanes engaged in a stunt over the Arizona desert. Two pilot/parachutists, each flying a plane emblazoned with the name of a popular energy drink, cooked up the idea of switching planes in mid-air. Setting specially designed autopilot and speed brakes intended to keep the planes in more-or-less controlled dives, they bailed out.
One of the pilots made the switch successfully and landed safely but the other plane went out of control before the pilot could get aboard and he was forced to parachute to earth. He wasn’t hurt.
News reports stated that official permission for the stunt was not obtained, and that federal authorities are investigating. At the very least, this would seem to bode ill for the continued validity of a couple of pilots’ licenses, but it’s an example of the dangers of dares, especially self-invented ones. No amount of dog multiplication can equal the power of the ego.
Half a world away, while no overt dares were presented to Vlad the Invader, Putin looks to be hell bent on an ego-driven, murderous mission in Ukraine. The military, political and humanitarian stakes in this tragic struggle haven’t been matched since World War II.
Double- and triple-dog dares fade into insignificance by comparison, to be sure, but the human instinct that nurtures them into deadly deeds is as powerful as ever, and people of good will know they must resist it.