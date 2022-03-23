D. R. Bahlman: Early-rising companions brave cold for coffee

WILLIAMSTOWN — On weekday mornings for the past two years or so, more than a few passersby have directed quizzical glances at a group gathered at the Tunnel City Coffee shop at the south end of Spring Street.
The wondering gazes are most plentiful in winter because the group, which has about a dozen members, always sits outside the shop, heedless of the weather. Neither snow nor sleet nor bitter cold deters these revelers from their appointed grounds.
To be sure, they bundle up, but they decline to entertain the notion of going indoors for their meetings, which commence at about 7:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and last for about an hour, although some members linger to meet later-rising friends who prefer the more temperate climate of the shop’s interior.
“They don’t have quite enough room for us inside anyway,” explained Steve Fogel, of Williamstown.
The group has no official name, attendance at meetings is optional and there are no bylaws. Still, certain customs have taken hold since its coalescence in 2020, as COVID-related restrictions on indoor gatherings prompted adoption of unusual measures to assure safe socializing. Heading outdoors for its morning joe was the group’s way of defying one of the virus’s most toxic effects: social isolation.
“We’ve become like a family,” said David Rempell, whose 75th birthday was celebrated at a group meeting. “It’s a very important part of my life.”
Topics of discussion at meetings vary widely, Rempell said. Politics is only lightly touched on, if at all, as is COVID and sports.
If there is one “rule” it is “no blurting,” said Eric White, a retired orthopedic surgeon. The rule applies to the group’s single recurring “agenda” item: the game show “Jeopardy,” which apparently is watched by most, if not all, members.
Those who know the correct question to apply to the evening’s Final Jeopardy category (which is published online in advance of the show) may raise a hand or nod, but never “blurt,” explained White, whose 80th birthday was celebrated at Tunnel City.
In addition to Fogel, Rempell and White, members of the group include Deborah and John MacDonald, Lisa Cushman, Ali Benjamin (who was joined by her daughter, Meredith, at a recent meeting) Mike Miller, Mike Sussman, Bill Levy, Karen Bailey and Jim Galusha.
Remembering a kind neighbor
Ellen (Eaton) Urbano, who died recently at age 95 at a skilled care facility in Northampton, lived next door to my family on Southworth Street for a few years after we moved to Williamstown in 1959.
Miss Eaton, as we always referred to her, was a legal secretary, working first with the late O. Dixon Marshall, an attorney with an office on Spring Street, then with the late Lawrence B. Urbano, who succeeded Marshall in the law practice and was later appointed a Superior Court judge.
Prior to her marriage, she was the owner of a rotund terrier-mix dog named Spook. Children in the neighborhood found Spook entertaining, possessing as he did a distinctive bark: a slightly wheezy “baw, baw-waugh, baw” which we enjoyed trying to imitate.
Concerned that Spook’s barking was disturbing us, Miss Eaton inquired of my parents. As our family harbored a highly opinionated dachshund and a succession of golden retrievers, my parents assured her that all was well.
Some time later, a friend of the family visited us and happened to catch Spook’s evening “concert.” He walked into the yard, watched Spook for a few minutes, then returned to report his conclusion that the dog’s abdominal muscles had to be exceptionally resilient in order to bear the repetitious strain his barking placed on them.
To our lasting amusement, he thereafter referred to Spook as “Rubber Belly,” even once inquiring after RB’s health in a postcard mailed from France.
We were warned against referring to the dog as Rubber Belly within earshot of Miss Eaton. After all, she was a “nice lady.”
She most certainly was.