WILLIAMSTOWN — On Dec. 29 of last year, I related in this space how a mistake I made as a rookie on a newspaper copy desk raised a man’s hopes high, then sent them crashing down: I’d caused the wrong day’s state lottery numbers to be published and for one brief, thrilling moment, the guy thought he was on Easy Street.
To his everlasting credit, he didn’t blame me. He’d called the paper to double-check the numbers, and the final words of our conversation have stayed with me over the 40-plus years that have passed since.
“It’s OK. I thought it was probably too good to be true,” he said.
Every once in a while, I think about how that man, whose name I never knew, must have felt when his soaring balloon of dreams met reality’s sharp arrow.
A review lesson arrived last week via a bulk-mailed form letter from the IRS. In large type, the subject of the letter leaped off the page: “Adjusted refund.” It then named a figure that instantly lifted my sagging spirits by almost 3,000 feet.
Zeke, the cat, went wide-eyed and bolted from the room, tail held high, as I howled in jubilation. I took back every bad word I’d ever fired at the IRS. I bespoke fresh raw oysters, tenderloins of beef and liquid refreshments from the highlands of Scotland. I resolved to feed the savings account.
Then, I happened to glance at the date of the notice. It was Dec. 20, 2021. Suddenly, the amount of the refund began to resonate in the back of my joy-addled mind. Like a long-unheard tune, it took shape gradually, but before I knew it, I knew it.
I’d gotten that refund in early December 2021. Like millions of other taxpayers, I’d waited a long time for it, and it had been spent long ago. So quickly had it been devoured, it left only a wisp of a memory behind.
As irksome as it was to be reminded 60-plus days late of something that had been eight months late to begin with, I figured I’d gotten off easy compared with the man on the phone all those years ago.
I like to think that in this instance he would stretch a point and shake — not point — a finger at the IRS and the U.S. Postal Service. From here, it looks as though they are agencies in crisis, bureaucratic blue whales gaffed by thoughtless legislators of both parties over many years. That’s why the finger-shake must be aimed at numerous targets, including Congress.
“Someone should write a country song about trying to call the IRS,” tax attorney Guinevere Moore wrote in IRS Watch, an online publication, last month.
Moore describes the lengthy encounter that occurred after she was kept on “hold” for hours. Eventually, the agent told Moore there was little the agent could do about Moore’s client’s problem “because the amount at issue was so high and she didn’t have authority to take the action I wanted her to take.”
Moore believes that Congress shoulders most of the blame and all of the responsibility for repairing the damage done to the IRS. She blames neither the IRS agent, whom she described as helpful, polite and professional, nor IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
She notes that Rettig, faced with a 200 percent increase in telephone call volume, has no authority to “shift more IRS employees to answer the phone outside of what Congress has specifically allocated in the budget.”
A Williamstown vignette
Stopped at the sign at the intersection of Water and Latham streets on a recent sunny weekend afternoon, I spotted a group of warmly-dressed people gathered near a crosswalk on the eastern side of Water Street. One of the party held a leash, at the other end of which was a Boston terrier, which shivered a bit despite being clad in what looked like a custom-fitted parka.
The dog was walking in ever-tighter concentric circles, giving the universal canine signal of a need to transact private business. The leash-holder noticed this and offered encouragement to the dog. A cautious southbound driver on Water Street slowed and stopped for the crosswalk. The leash-holder waved him on, but the dog showed no sign of progressing toward a finale. Another southbound car stopped and was waved on. Still, the anxious-looking dog circled.
Finally, with a vehicle behind me, I made visual contact with the leash-holder, who signaled the OK for a right turn. I made the turn and glanced in the rearview to monitor developments. I soon returned my attention to the road, thinking how I would explain what I was doing in the seconds before the accident.
“Well, officer, there was this dog ...”