D.R. Bahlman: Facing fear with FDR and the ‘Get Ready Man’

WILLIAMSTOWN — The sloped roof of the porch just outside my primary outdoor viewing window has for many years served as a performance space for two of the most prosperous-looking birds I’ve ever seen.

A blue jay and a robin, both over-winter residents of the tall hemlock hedge nearby, make separate appearances on the roof nearly every day after their “season” opens in early spring.

The birds, which I’ve fancifully named Rotund Robin and The Biggest Blue Jay in Massachusetts, peer at me for a minute or so with that odd sideways glance that birds employ, then fly off about their business.

From the writings of The Eagle’s naturalist, Thom Smith, I’ve learned that the birds’ apparent interest may well be piqued by vanity: They’re admiring their reflections in the window glass. They also may be looking to impress the “other birds” they see, but they’re probably not inspired by (envious?) curiosity about the ways of humans.

Still, I like my version best, and I view my avian tenants’ attention as an omen of good fortune and a pleasant spring. If a dove were to join the troupe, all the better, but times being what they are I’ll take what I can get.

In 2019, before the pandemic, I encountered in my reading more ominous predictions than I can recall ever seeing before. It probably was coincidental, but the stops on my tours of both online and printed sources of news and information proffered grim assessments of the future of everything from financial markets to fritters.

Buy gold! Stock up on Vitamin C! “What’s ahead will make the ‘29 crash look like a fender-bender!”

I invested in some multi-vitamins that were on special but took no steps to avert financial ruin. When COVID struck, I masked-up, hunkered down, got all available shots and boosters, and now await further developments.

The horrors inflicted on Ukraine by Vlad the Invader have pushed the virus out of the top daily news slot, but unlike a certain whiny ex-U.S. president, COVID doesn’t need ink and videotape to survive. It’s still very much with us.

When I hear that the world is coming to an end, I think of humorist James Thurber’s “Get Ready Man,” a bizarre character who inhabited Thurber’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, in the early years of the 20th century.

The GRM drove around the city in a shiny Red Devil automobile carrying a placard and bellowing “Get ready. The world is coming to an end. Get ready.”

Thurber reports that the man was widely ignored, but he probably came to more than a few minds in the fall of 1929. And, while his prediction of Armageddon was faulty, his advice to “get ready” is sound.

One wise preparation is to keep fear at bay. Yesterday was the 77th anniversary of the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who began the first of his four terms as president by declaring that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself: nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror that paralyzes needed efforts to turn retreat into advance.”

Roosevelt was far from a perfect man or president. Historians who admire and revere him freely admit that he was a poor administrator who got a lot of things wrong.

“But in the big things — all the things that were of real, permanent importance — he never let the people down,” his adviser, Harry Hopkins, wrote.

The strength of the republic that Roosevelt served has been tested many times since his death and now endures enormous strain.

Observing that it was Roosevelt’s leadership “which inspired free men in every part of the world to fight with greater hope and courage,” The New York Times made its own prediction soon after his death. As they face their fears with the power of his example, all people may “thank God on their knees a hundred years from now that Franklin D. Roosevelt was in the White House.”