WILLIAMSTOWN — “What’s next? The sky isn’t blue? Night isn’t dark?”
As an inveterate eavesdropper, I’m long accustomed to (over)hearing complaints that open with that plaintive prelude. If the “tune” that follows is too familiar, I may turn a deaf ear. Or, if the pickings look good at another table or chat cluster, I’ll redirect the detectors, always keeping my nosiness in plain view. (Eavesdropping is risky enough without adding any cloak and dagger stuff: I practice the art “in front of God and everybody.”)
The subject under discussion at a local tavern some weeks ago was gender identity. The three female parties to the conversation were talking about the efforts of a fourth person, presumably the mother of a child who was dealing with gender identity issues, to be understanding and supportive.
These efforts, according to the speaker quoted above, were nonsensical because boys are boys and girls are girls. Allowing any departure from this “common sense” formula would sow confusion and unhappiness, the speaker declared, and Mom should put her foot down before it’s too late.
No overt disagreement was expressed, although both the other conferees offered tentative observations to the effect that they’d been hearing about “this gender thing” off and on for months and that there just might be something to it.
There is.
According to scientific and medical sources cited in a June 2, 2021, report by National Public Radio, research and clinical observation has identified “gender identity” as a person’s “own internal sense of self and their gender, whether that is man, woman, neither or both.” Unlike “gender expression” — which is how gender is expressed outwardly via behavior, clothing, voice, etc. — gender identity is not outwardly visible to others.
“For most people, gender identity aligns with the sex assigned at birth, the American Psychological Association notes,” reads the NPR report. “For transgender people, gender identity differs in varying degrees from the sex assigned at birth.”
Other terms likely to be employed in discussion of gender identity include “cisgender” or “cis.” This adjective describes someone whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned at birth.
“Nonbinary” describes people “who do not describe themselves or their genders as fitting into the categories of man or woman,” the NPR report reads. Various other terms — “genderqueer” for example — are used to refer to these experiences.
A person who does not identify as any gender may be described as “agender.”
Psychological distress that arises from “an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity” is referred to as “gender dysphoria” and has been listed as a diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Its application is disputed, however, with opponents arguing that it “inappropriately pathologizes” gender incongruence. Others argue that the diagnosis “makes it easier for transgender people to access necessary medical treatment,” according to NPR.
The report notes that sexual orientation is “separate from gender identity.” It quotes the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation: “Transgender people may be straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer. They need not have had any sexual experience at all. They need not be in a relationship, dating or partnered with anyone for their sexual orientation to be validated. For example, if a bisexual woman is partnered with a man, that does not mean that she is not still bisexual.”
The headlining of gender identity often is powered by debate over pronouns, which “are basically how we identify ourselves apart from our name,” Mary Emily O’Hara, a communications officer at GLAAD.
“Using the correct pronouns for trans and nonbinary youth is a way to let them know that you see them, you affirm them, you accept them and to let them know they are loved during a time when they’re really being targeted by so many discriminatory anti-trans state laws and policies,” O’Hara told NPR.
How best to find out what someone’s pronouns are?
“Start by giving your own — for example, ‘My pronouns are she/her,’ the report reads.
“If I was introducing myself, I would say, ‘I’m Rodrigo. I use him pronouns. What about you?’” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told NPR.
The exchange may be awkward at first, O’Hara noted, “but eventually it just becomes another one of those get-to-know-you questions.”