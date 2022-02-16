WILLIAMSTOWN — Current events, particularly the high-voltage ones, can be unsettling.
Daily doses of bad news are difficult to endure, and the already-wide variety of coping strategies has been expanded by the pandemic. Still, the old standbys, ranging from alcohol to Zen, are employed by growing numbers of people as the flow of nerve-wracking developments grows stronger.
This department neither condemns nor endorses any individual coping mechanism, relying as it does on a combination of its own design, developed over many years. Moderation is the key to its success. The “recipe” calls first for limiting the daily dosage of news obtained from as wide a range of sources as possible. Then, once that self-set limit is reached, (some people claim they can binge-watch all-talk news stations and give it up any time they want, but I’m skeptical), it’s time for what my fifth-grade teacher called “a good read.”
By that she meant a book, and while I tend to favor biographies, Sherlock Holmes and anything written by P.G. Wodehouse, I sometimes delve into history. These often run to the “doorstop” variety: weighty volumes festooned with footnotes and 10-mile-long indices.
But sometimes, like this week when it turned up after an over-long absence spent under a pile of clutter on a chair-side table, “1066 And All That: A Memorable History of England” appears and takes up like the battle against the oppression of nail-biting news from Ukraine and transport artery clogging in Canada.
First published in 1931 by two Oxford-educated British scholars, Walter Carruthers Sellar and Robert Julian Yeatman, the 116-page volume surveys English history from the Roman invasion to World War I. In their effort to accomplish this seemingly impossible task, the authors mention only “two genuine dates,” thereby deflecting an oft-raised excuse for shunning the study of history: an inability to remember all those dates.
Only the preface of their book is compulsory (“This Means You”) reading, the authors declare.
“Histories have previously been written with the object of exalting their authors. The object of this history is to console the reader. No other history does this.
“History is not what you thought,” they wrote. “It is what you can remember. All other history defeats itself.
“This is the only Memorable History of England, because all the History that you can remember is in this book, which is the result of years of research in golf-clubs, gun rooms, green rooms, etc.
“For instance, two out of the four Dates originally included were eliminated at the last moment, a research done at the Eton and Harrow match having revealed that they are not memorable.”
I hadn’t read “1066” in years when I inherited my late father’s copy 22 years ago. On many occasions since then, I’ve considered assembling selections from the book in the form of a pastiche, which permits composition based on the original material that extends — tastefully and politely, of course — beyond the boundaries of its plot or subject(s).
I’ve decided that I couldn’t write “2016 And All That” without consulting “1066” for the authors’ take on George III, the English monarch most closely associated with American history. The relevant chapters also offer a “local angle” in that they often mention William Pitt the Elder, 1st Earl of Chatham, the English prime minister for whom Pittsfield is named.
“George III was a Bad King,” Sellar and Yeatman write in Chapter 42. “He was, however, to a great extent insane and a Good Man and his ministers were always called Pitt. The Pitts, like Pretenders, generally came in waves of about two, an elder Pitt and a younger Pitt.”
The Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution are given relatively short shrift in “1066.”
“One day, when George III was insane he heard that the Americans never had afternoon tea. This made him very obstinate and he invited them all to a compulsory tea party at Boston; the Americans, however, started by pouring the tea into Boston Harbor and went on pouring things into Boston Harbor until they were quite Independent.”
After the Revolution, according to “1066,” “the Americans made Whittington President and gave up speaking English and became U.S.A. and Columbia and 100 percent, etc. This was a Good Thing in the end, as it was a cause of the British Empire, but it prevented America from having any more History.”
Until Bahlman’s “2016.”