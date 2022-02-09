WILLIAMSTOWN — Hostile glares from Zeke, our boss cat, sent me out in bad weather the other day to replenish his dwindling supply of treats.
Zeke’s vocal demands for this service had been increasing in volume daily, but repeated lapses of human memory had brought them to a dangerous pitch. Advancing age may have taken a couple of pounds off this once-formidable tabby, but he is still sharp in eye, tooth and claw. It didn’t help that the first store I visited had either run out of — or, God forbid, didn’t stock — cat treats. Goodies for dogs, yes, but no feline bon-bons in sight.
I kept this intelligence to myself. Even if the cat could have gotten the gist, I’d still be in a jam: Complaints about crimped supply lines don’t cut any ice with kitties, especially tough old guys like Zeke.
The next day, I ventured out to another store and met with success in the pet food aisle. As I awaited my turn at the checkout counter, my eye was drawn to a familiar face on the cover of a glossy magazine on the impulse-buy rack.
It was a profile photograph of Basil Rathbone, the actor who often portrayed the immortal fictional detective Sherlock Holmes on film. The subtitle of the LIFE magazine issue promised “The Story Behind the World’s Greatest Detective.”
A near-lifelong devotee of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of Holmes and his erstwhile companion and chronicler Dr. John H. Watson, I added the heavy magazine to my order, reasoning that if the cat could have a treat, I certainly rated one.
As it turned out, I got off cheap with Zeke’s order. The magazine cost $15, but it’s a keeper, well-written and beautifully illustrated.
My late father introduced me to Holmes and Watson before I could read. He read Doyle’s work aloud. Later on, having developed a habit I have to this day, I’d find a quiet corner or, better yet, hole up in my bedroom for hours and read and reread “the Canon,” Doyle’s 56 short stories and four novellas. The latter consist of “The Sign of the Four,” “A Study in Scarlet,” “The Valley of Fear” and — perhaps best-known of all Doyle’s works — “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”
“Holmesians,” as they sometimes refer to themselves, turn up in unexpected places. I’d known my late Eagle colleague Derek Gentile for years before discovering, after overhearing him make a mildly obscure Canonical reference in a phone conversation, that he also was hooked, as was the person on the other end of the line: former Eagle reporter and editor Stephen Fay.
Every so often, with limited success, we would try to slip Holmesian references or words into our newspaper copy. One of these, a description of a forceful vocal expression of surprise, (luckily) never made it past the desk, and I’ll not take a shot at it here. (Private inquiries from adults may be addressed via the email address below.)
Derek and I shared a favorite short story, “The Adventure of the Speckled Band,” but we differed on our top-spot selections of favorite novellas. His was “The Valley of Fear.” Gripping as that is, I nevertheless favor “A Study in Scarlet,” which I’d especially recommend to anyone wishing to venture into the world of Holmes and Watson for the first time.
Probably because of their familiarity, which in this case is guaranteed never to breed contempt, I find all the Holmes stories soothing.
The late Vincent Starrett, a Chicago lawyer, writer, poet and Holmes scholar, wrote a sonnet in 1942 as World War II raged and England lay under threat of invasion and/or destruction.
Titled “221-B,” the number of Holmes and Watson’s dwelling on Baker Street in London, Starrett’s sonnet reads in part: “Here, though the world explode, these two survive, and it is always 1895.”