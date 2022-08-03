"The dossier on multiflora rose is thick, having been opened in the 1880s when it made its debut in America, having been imported from Japan. Promoted as a boon to farmers and ranchers, it was billed as a 'natural fence,'" writes Eagle columnist D.R. Bahlman. "It was, it seemed, a truly Good Idea. That was before the dark side of its nature emerged: It is a ruthless land-grabber, cropping up everywhere, fast-growing and highly resistant to many control methods."