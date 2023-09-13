WILLIAMSTOWN — In 1966, the New Yorker magazine published an essay by E.B. White titled “Mr. Forbush’s Friends.”
“When I am out of joint from bad weather or a poor run of thoughts, I like to sit and think about Edward Howe Forbush,” White wrote. He was referring to the author of “Birds of Massachusetts and Other New England States,” a three-volume guide for ornithologists, professional and amateur.
In Forbush’s writings, White found “refreshment and instruction,” the same prizes I’ve taken from White’s work since I learned to read. It had been a while since I’d treated myself to a quiet afternoon with his collected essays and even a longer time since I’d read “Mr. Forbush’s Friends,” so I pulled the book off the shelf last week.
In his essay, White praises the conversational tone of “Birds of Massachusetts,” which extensively quotes Forbush’s reporting of his readers’ personal observations of birds, which he actively solicited. They’re presented in a somewhat telegraphic tone, but each conveys a wealth of information. About halfway through, one dispatch from the field caught my eye: “Miss Viola E. Crittenden, of North Adams. Chipping sparrow had nest not far from robin’s nest under construction. Chippy very kindly brought straws, dropped them into unfinished structure for convenience of robin. This occurrence considered unique by Mr. Forbush. No date.”
I made a note to remind myself to do some research on Viola E. Crittenden and resumed my reading.
A few days later, assisted by an online newspaper search engine, I set to work. A few clicks later, I realized I’d hit the jackpot. Regrettably, the story I pieced together lacked the asset of a happy ending.
A native of Shelburne Falls, Viola Crittenden was born in 1875 into a locally prominent family with ties to North Adams. She attended local schools and later trained as a teacher. Her career took her first to a school named for her father, George Crittenden, in Buckland. Later, she taught primary school pupils in Beverly, where she remained until her retirement in 1939.
Soon afterward, she moved to Salem, where she resided with a cousin. On March 28, 1946, she “went missing” from her lodgings. Several days later, her body was located just off the beach on Salem Bay; her death was ruled a drowning. She was 71.
It may well have been that birdwatching was one of the few pleasures that life brought to Viola Crittenden. The newspaper archives revealed a chilling series of tragedies that began when she was young. In 1897, 22-year-old Viola was called to testify at the trial of a man accused of murdering her older sister, Hattie McCloud, in Shelburne.
John O’Neil Jr., 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. He was hanged at the Franklin County Jail in Greenfield on Jan. 7, 1898.
Tragedy struck again in 1935. Nowhere in the newspaper archive I searched was a report of the eventual outcome of the case that began with the discovery of the body of Lulu Crittenden, another sister, in her New York City apartment in February 1935. Viola Crittenden oversaw the funeral arrangements in Shelburne.
Words such as “sweet,” “kind” and “loved” are used to describe her in her 1946 obituary. E.B. White surely would have approved the addition of “strong” and “brave.” Such qualities are likely to be found in a person who notices things like one bird’s kindness to another bird.