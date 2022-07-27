WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s been more than a few decades since my visits to Field Park have extended beyond the time it takes to drive around Williamstown’s primary intersection.
Cable TV’s coaxial tentacles had not yet touched, much less tapped, leisure’s reserves, and the internet’s first byte out of time was years away when I last sat alone in the park.
At least once a week in good weather, I’d settle myself on one of the two benches situated at Field Park’s eastern end. The benches have long since been supplanted by handsome botanical exhibits designed and installed by the Williamstown Garden Club, but the layout was different in those days.
It was a great place for people-watching, the better for having the subjects under observation most likely preoccupied with driving, not putting on airs.
The racetrack in Pownal, Vt., was in operation then — in earlier years with horses and later with greyhounds. Race days were the best for both volume and variety of sights: out-of-state plates, dingy clunkers rolling along with brand new rides and an occasional clutch of motorcycles, usually Harleys, ridden easily by guys in leather. It was a parade attended by, so far as I knew, only one spectator.
I can’t recall exactly the year of the Big Event in my Field Park viewing experience, but it taught me a life lesson: You can’t get away with anything in a small town.
It was, I think, a Saturday in midsummer and I was at my usual post. My favorite viewing site was the bench situated closest to the park’s south side. This afforded the best perspective on the busy intersection of South Street and Routes 7 and 2 east.
Traffic flowing from the west met vehicles emerging from South Street, which featured a stop sign at the intersection. A widely told tale, probably apocryphal, had it that a psychology class at Williams College had undertaken a formal study of the frequency of motorists’ compliance with the sign’s instruction and found it to be near nil.
No reasons for this result emerged; someone suggested adding “please” to the wording of the sign in hopes of increasing its prominence but nothing was done, and the near-miss (hit?) rate remained high.
On that day, though, the driving statistics at Field Park took a turn for the worse: There was a crash.
A limousine carrying a group of nuns east on Routes 2 and 7 and a northbound sedan from South Street collided. Seconds after impact, the doors of the limousine flew open and the nuns emerged, all apparently unharmed but shaken. The limo driver, who may or may not have been tactful in his choice of words with the other motorist, engaged him in muted tones stage left. No one approached me.
The police arrived from their station nearby, paperwork was generated and exchanged, occupants reboarded their vehicles, and the parade resumed.
Some weeks later, the mail brought an official-looking letter addressed to me. The return address was that of an insurance company in Boston. The letter inside requested that I fill out the enclosed questionnaire and draw on its attached map my recollections of vehicles’ direction(s) of travel, etc.
I complied and sent the stuff back. I never heard another word about it, and I’ll never know how my name and address got into the mix, but somebody obviously recognized me.
Years later, after hearing the story, the late Prof. Harlan P. Hanson, a Williams faculty colleague of my late father’s, speculated about where I’d gone wrong in preserving my anonymity.
“You need a hat and sunglasses, Bahlman,” he said. “Hat and sunglasses.”
Harpo Hanson, as he was known to friends, was an inveterate people watcher. After years of driving by the lawn that borders Main Street (Route 2) and Grundy Court, where the Hanson family lived, and noticing Harpo, sitting cross-legged on the ground and subjecting the grass to what appeared to be intense study, I asked him what he was up to.
He explained that many motorists, spotting a “native” within easy hailing distance, would pull over and ask for driving directions or other local information. Most of the time, he said, he happily obliged and was rewarded with a pleasant chat. Sometimes, though, he encountered a bad apple. These he sent packing, armed with directions that would bring them to the landfill.
No wonder he wore a hat and sunglasses.