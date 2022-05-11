D.R. Bahlman: ‘Lavish’ local bungalow made news in 1914

WILLIAMSTOWN — An (e)mailing from the Williamstown Historical Museum reminded me that 62 years of more-or-less continuous residency is no guarantee of having seen or heard it all in this — or any other — community.
The museum’s most recent “Where In Williamstown?” email thread, which has been ably moderated for years by Mike Miller, introduced me to Kalamata Orchards, aka OMEGA.
(Full disclosure: I am a member of the Williamstown Historical Museum and served on its board for seven years.)
Constructed largely of field stone, the bungalow is situated in the Sand Springs section of Williamstown. For nearly 60 years, until 2006, it was the home of the late Charles Kochenour, a popular science teacher at Mount Greylock Regional High School, and his family.
Its construction was commissioned by Col. Charles Alexander, a wealthy manufacturer from Providence, R.I., and completed in 1914 at a cost of $7,000, according to a newspaper account of the day.
Some years earlier, Alexander, who was married and had a family, met Jessie B. Cope, who was described as a “famous Los Angeles beauty,” at a party in LA. He was, evidently, smitten. News accounts suggested that he built the bungalow for her as a lovers’ hideaway.
In December 1914, additional details surfaced when, on Cope’s complaint, Alexander was indicted at the behest of an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago, on several counts of violation of the Mann Act. The law prohibits transporting a person across state lines “for lewd or immoral purposes.”
Alexander, then 67, was accused of promising marriage to Cope, 35, and taking her on trips to New Orleans, Chicago and other places.
The case fell apart when investigators employed by Alexander built a blackmail case against Cope of sufficient strength to cause her arrest. News accounts reported the discovery of evidence that Cope had “raised thousands of dollars by interesting wealthy residents of Los Angeles in a lumber company and the development of certain lands in Mississippi and intimated that her personal charms had been of great assistance in interesting men in these ventures.”
Government agents in Chicago then accused Cope of drawing up an agreement under which the agents would receive “$25,000 if they would get $50,000 ‘hush money’ from Alexander.” Neither case ever came to trial. Alexander died in 1919; no additional public information about Cope could be found.
American ‘calculating prodigy’ remembered
A note from Jay M. Pasachoff, emeritus professor of astronomy at Williams College, inspired a glance at the Wikipedia biography of Truman Henry Safford, the second director of the Hopkins Observatory at Williams.
Safford, who died in 1901 at age 65, made news when he was 9. A priest from his native Royalton, Vt., challenged him to square 365,365,365,365,365,365 — without using paper or pencil.
He had the correct answer(s) in less than a minute, according to the Wikipedia entry. Pending verification of their accuracy by a competent calculator operator (Truman H. Safford I’m not), the answers will appear in this space next week.
At about the same age, Safford also developed a new rule for calculating the risings and settings of the moon. The rule shaved 75 percent off the time the operation had consumed previously.