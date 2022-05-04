D. R. Bahlman: Long-ago ‘dog days’ remembered

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, founder of Boys’ Town, once famously declared: “There are no bad boys.” My late parents, who sometimes had cause to question that statement, nevertheless freely adopted another: There are no bad dogs.
This article of faith inspired them, in the late 1960s, to accept an invitation from one of my father’s colleagues to adopt a young golden retriever.
Breeze wasn’t a “good fit” with the man’s family, we were informed. The dog’s enormous stores of energy and enthusiasm far exceeded the abilities of the couple, who were approaching late middle age and seeing their children off to boarding school and/or college, to keep him exercised and entertained.
Much later, we learned that vague references apparently had been made to a few minor violations of household etiquette and protocol, but no felonies appeared on Breeze’s record — the official one, anyway — and the adoption went through.
The possessor of a pedigree, Breeze was a strikingly handsome dog. I don’t know if my parents, who had considerable experience as newlyweds raising pure bred dachshunds for extra income, wondered at receiving a valuable animal gratis, but Breeze moved in, bowl, leash and collar.
It wasn’t long before we discovered why he didn’t “fit in” at his last billet: He spent hardly any time there. He was a wandering charmer. He loved people, especially young ones. In those pre-leash law days, he would set out early, freshly groomed and flashing his toothy “grin,” for the Williams College campus.
He’d learned that activity there reached almost-daily heights around mealtimes, especially in the area of what was then called Baxter Hall, now the Paresky Center. In good weather, Frisbees and footballs flew freely and the retriever’s list of admirers grew rapidly.
Attached to his collar were two metal discs: one his license/rabies vaccination certification, the other a custom-ordered ID engraved: “Hello, My name is Breeze. I belong to ...”
On what became known later as the day in question, the information on the ID disc proved to be superfluous: The name of the dog seen entering the “student union,” snatching a five-pound bag of ground beef from a walk-in cooler and dragging it across the Chapin Hall lawn toward the administration building was known far and wide.
With a portly campus police officer in pursuit, Breeze made for Hopkins Hall. Once inside (somebody probably politely opened the door for him) he deposited the beef just outside the door of my father’s office and sat down next to it, panting heavily, grinning in satisfaction of a job well done and awaiting the praise he was certain the boss would bestow.
It was not forthcoming. My father paid the damages (it having been determined that dog-schlepped ground beef would not make for wholesome cheeseburgers), borrowed a car and drove Breeze home. This pleased him enormously; he loved car rides.
The “capper” — the event that Walter Matthau’s Oscar Madison would call the “ever-lovin’ lulu of all times” — came some weeks later.
Witnesses reported that a golden retriever, engaged in chasing a squirrel across Main Street near Field Park, narrowly missed being struck by a shiny red dump truck. The driver, trying to avoid the dog (later identified as Breeze), had run the truck up over the curb on the south side of Main Street, doing severe damage to the steering mechanism.
It didn’t help that the new truck was on its maiden voyage, having been picked up earlier that day in Albany, N.Y. The cost of the damage, which we were informed was covered by insurance, was said to have nudged $8,000.
Breeze was kept overnight “for observation” at the vet. My parents set about composing a classified ad, offering him to a good home for $50. A few days later, a station wagon packed with a large family arrived at our house.
After introductions and some informal interrogation aimed at determining their suitability (considerable acreage in Clarksburg helped seal the deal), Breeze departed, grinning, with his new family.
About a year later, a photo of Breeze appeared in the North Adams Transcript. He was shown holding one end of a jump rope in his jaws as a young girl skipped. He was still grinning.