D.R. Bahlman: Make that turn — please

WILLIAMSTOWN — I recently took one of my occasional road tours to nowhere in particular.
This pastime is subject to criticism on several grounds, the least shaky of which is that it’s wasteful, but it also supplies an essential basis for the free, albeit unwanted, advice offered in this full-service column. (IRS to DRB: Nice try.)
A review of past columns reveals that annual observations of driving habits in the Berkshires have been offered by this proprietor in his on-again/off-again 20-plus-year tenure.
So, here’s how it looks from behind my wheel for the first six months of 2022.
Not surprisingly, the list of what I refer to as “bogosities” — the “bogus” maneuvers pulled by drivers — hasn’t changed much, if at all.
Holders of the top slots include motorists who, for reasons best known to themselves, refuse to give way to drivers seeking to pass them in the county’s few “climbing lanes.”
Some of these drivers realize their mistake and pull to the right, but many stay their course and speed, despite high-beam flashes and (ineffectual but satisfying) rude gestures.
Not wishing to resort to horn-blowing, which can be dangerous if the clueless front-runner is also easily startled, I almost always admit defeat in the hope that fortune will bring me the chance to pass another day. Rarely, I’ve been able to squeak by just in time.
It’s worth noting that climbing lane bogosity, like the others listed here, is an equal-opportunity affliction. To be sure, non-local motorists are occasional culprits, but this department is inclined to bestow on them the benefit of the doubt. Unfamiliarity with local roads, signage (“What’s a climbing lane?”) and customs may be to blame. Locals know better — or they should.
It may be my imagination, but it looks to me as though more drivers than ever have fallen into the evil habit of what my late parents referred to as “drooling” into turns.
The first symptom of this bogosity is premature activation of right-hand turn signals. Then as the desired turning draws near, the afflicted driver begins a slow drift to the right, often riding the fog line at reduced speed. Finally, usually just as a following driver has uttered the last of a long list of curses, the offender “drools” into the turn, taking what seems to be an eternity to move the car’s rear end out of the travel lane.
The annoyance factor of this maneuver rises in value with the speed limit of the road: Following drivers who find themselves obliged to slow to parade speed from 50 or 60 mph are likely to be hotter under the collar about it than someone who was barely touching 35 mph to start with.
“Drool not,” my mother would declare. It’s a pain at any speed.
Just the facts
Online exploration recently yielded a collection of statements purported to be facts. A sampling is offered here for the amusement of curious and/or skeptical readers, who are invited to answer the question “What would you say if I told you that … “
• Of the approximately seven billion people on the planet, six billion possess or have access to mobile devices. Only 4.5 billion have toilets.
• The human body produces 30 milliliters of saliva per hour, or 25,000 quarts in a lifetime, enough to fill two swimming pools. (Neither lifetime length nor pool size measurements were provided. Still, that’s a lot of saliva.)
• A synonym for the ubiquitous “pound sign” (#) is “octothorpe.” The “octo” portion of the word refers to the symbol’s eight points. The origin of “thorpe” is unknown.