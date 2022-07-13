WILLIAMSTOWN — After months of keeping her distance, being seen and only rarely heard, nature moved in just before Independence Day.
The first sign of her presence was a sore throat that seized one host on June 30 and the other several days later. The affliction was relatively short lived, abating after 36 hours or so and raising hopes that immune systems, the body’s house detectives, had given the unwanted guest the heave-ho.
Not so. Mother Nature had just upgraded her accommodations to a suite: the lungs. There she remains as I write. She’s a bad guest, a loud, irritating tenant and the source of numerous complaints from neighbors, notably the muscles of the back and abdomen.
Outside intervention has helped to quiet the rowdy old trout. The night watch, supervised by Captain Codeine, has been hack-free and restful for several days, but we’re assured that it could be a while before the immune squad regains control of the situation (bronchitis) and convinces MN to resume business as usual.
Still, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen certain signs of usual business. COVID-19 precautions may well account for the absence in nearly three successive years of the “summer cold” that used to stop by almost annually. It wasn’t missed, but there’s a tradeoff, as there often is in dealings with nature.
No number of negative COVID tests will obliterate worries that the slightly pale party guests with the rumbling coughs, masked or not, aren’t percolating with the virus. After all, no test is 100 percent accurate 100 percent of the time, and the efficacy of masks varies widely. Perhaps more daunting is the possibility that another guest will contract COVID later and — rightly or wrongly — attribute their misfortune to the hackers, be they masked or unmasked. That hardly makes for sure placement on “A-lists.”
The suggestion from here is to play it safe and decline the invitation, especially as a highly transmissible variant of COVID now is at large. Test just before party time and follow the advice of Waalfa el Sadr, an epidemiologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.
“Don’t throw away the mask, keep the mask with you because you have to be nimble,” she told the New York Times. “You have to be adept at measuring the situation around you.”
Williamstown July 4th festivities recalled
It’s a safe bet that any Fourth of July gathering of longtime Williamstown residents will feature recollections of the town’s observances of the holiday during the 1970s.
The festivities, which were sponsored by what then was called the Board of Trade, centered around two main events: a “beer fest” at Williams College’s Cole Field and a block dance on Spring Street. Beer was available at the block dance, too, and despite largely successful efforts at both events to restrict alcohol to those of legal drinking age, the cost of liability insurance eventually ended them. Add in a display of fireworks on the Fourth, and the inevitability of serious liability problems becomes insurmountable, particularly at today’s rates.
Still, it’s too bad the event is no more. In a town where social circles sometimes don’t intersect for months — even longer now with COVID — those big parties brought people together to renew friendships and acquaintances over long picnic tables under tents. There was plenty of room to move in open air; children found ways of entertaining themselves, often by making new friends. The event had a free spirit that’s rare these days, worse luck.
Creativity abounded as residents sought new and different diversions. A 1978 article in the North Adams Transcript reported the efforts of John Allen, then football coach at Mount Greylock Regional High School, to devise new contests of skill.
That year, according to the newspaper’s account, Allen introduced a chocolate cream pie eating contest, a water balloon toss and a Saltine munching contest, the winner having to demonstrate the ability to whistle after eating a mouthful of the crackers.
What a blast.