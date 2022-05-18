D. R. Bahlman: No Mow May pleases bees

WILLIAMSTOWN — With an election and town meeting on the May calendar here, lawn signs abound. Most serve to boost name recognition for office-seekers, others urge action and/or support of various causes, and I’ve rarely found myself at a loss to discern what I’m being asked to do — or not do.
This year, I can report such a loss. My first glimpses of signs reading “No Mow May” promptly sent me to the internet, which did its stuff in no time. Within five minutes, I was savvy; within eight I was marveling at how hip a person could be without knowing it. Our lawn was rapidly approaching knee depth and I’d never seen so many bees and other flying insects at this address in the 55 years my family has lived here.
As a foodie, I’ve been a longtime fan of bees and other “pollinators,” having years ago read an article in The Atlantic that persuaded me that anyone who likes food had better like — or at least not interfere with — bees, birds and other creatures that distribute seed.
My unwitting participation in the movement to refrain from lawn mowing in May was, regrettably, brought about partly by economic misfortune. The friendly, hard-working crew that has maintained the lawn and landscaping around here for some years find their work schedules disrupted by supply chain problems. When the pickup trucks needed to transport riding mowers from job to job need replacement parts, it’s often a matter of “hurry up and wait” weeks or months for the parts to reach local repair shops.
While it’s unlikely that lawn mowing will go the way of curbside leaf burning, it may take, literally, a different shape in some places.
“Plantlife,” the United Kingdom-based organization that originated and promoted No Mow May in 2019, notes that less frequent mowing or mowing of borders around what might be called lawn gardens helps serve pollinators’ needs.
A recent experiment in Springfield by the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service “explored whether different lawn mowing frequencies influenced bee abundance and diversity,” reads a report by Bee City USA.
“Mowing every three weeks resulted in more than double the number of of flowers available in lawns (mainly dandelions and clover) and increased bee diversity — yet lowered overall bee abundance versus the every-other-week strategy,” the report reads.
Delicate blue flowers, tentatively identified as crocus relatives, are thriving in our back yard. They helped ease our sadness at the death last Saturday, at age 16, of Zeke the cat. Gentlemanly, wise, loyal, funny and superb company, he enjoyed a rich, full life and now rests with other family felines on the far side of a low hemlock hedge. The flowers carpet the approach to the gravesites. They’ve never grown so tall.
Start your engines
Last Saturday’s car show at Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock featured 193 entries and raised money for the town’s volunteer fire department and the Relay for Life, organizers said.
Seasoned exhibitors joined less experienced — but every bit as enthusiastic — car buffs in showing off the results of their artistic and mechanical labors. Among the newcomers was Derek Bean and Aidan Teichert of Pittsfield, who had brought Bean’s 2009 BMW 328i. The car, recently outfitted with new wheels, was believed to be the only BMW at the show.
Nearby was a red 1968 Pontiac GTO that had been beautifully restored by Bob and Julie Cooper, of Becket. The “Goat,” one of the most popular muscle car models ever made, is the reason I carry only lunch money to car shows.
Correction
Last week’s column incorrectly identified Jay M. Pasachoff as an emeritus professor of astronomy at Williams College. Pasachoff is a full-time member of the faculty and has been for the 51-plus years since my father, then dean of the faculty at Williams, telephoned in late 1971 to offer him an assistant professorship in the astronomy department.