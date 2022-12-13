WILLIAMSTOWN — The winter’s first major “lake effect” snowstorm erupted last week, burying western New York and parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania after sopping up moisture from Lake Erie.
It was pleasant to be sitting in a warm house, far from the icy blast, as red areas popped up on the TV weather map, interspersed with video of enormous snow fighting vehicles doing their stuff on the New York State Thruway and on streets in Buffalo, often the epicenter of lake effect storms.
I know what I’m missing: I’ve driven through several of them. That I can now tell the tale(s) of these trips is primarily the result of good fortune, good driving and good will on the part of other motorists and people encountered along the way. All of these are becoming less common and more fragile by the day, so I doubt I’ll be pushing my luck again anytime soon. It’s a concrete four-lane jungle out there.
Some years ago, my partner, Deb, and I took a two-day road trip to Cincinnati, where I have family. We traveled in mid-December, not the wisest choice on the calendar, but we decided to roll the dice and hope for the best.
The end of the first day found us in Fredonia, N.Y., a village just south of Lake Erie near the Pennsylvania state line. We had booked a room at the White Inn, a rest stop on what was, for me, a sentimental journey.
In the 1960s, determined to make a Yuletide trip to Cincinnati “straight through" from Williamstown, my late father packed the family into the Chevy wagon and set out in the early morning.
The evening was well-advanced when we hit the leading edge of a lake effect storm about 40 miles east of Buffalo on the Thruway. We were making fairly good time nevertheless, and probably would have won through into snow-free Pennsylvania had it not been for the sudden illumination of every warning light on the dashboard.
After a long wait and an even longer ride in a tow truck, we arrived in Fredonia, the tow truck driver having — sensibly as it turned out — bypassed Buffalo on the ground that every hotel room would be full.
The Chevy was delivered to a repair shop, and the driver pointed us toward the White Inn, which was in the next block. A camshaft was delivered the following day, and we were soon on our way, only about 10 hours behind schedule.
More than 50 years later, the White Inn hadn’t changed much. Sadly, the individual jukebox controls in the booths in the dining room were no more, and the shiny spot-lit tinsel Christmas tree in the lobby was gone, but no matter.
We battled a lake effect whopper for about five hours on the second day of the trip. I knew we should have stayed put as we watched the first flakes fall on Fredonia during our early breakfast, but some people just never learn.
The GOP’s Grinch in chief
In its weekly quest for harmless fun and entertainment, this department usually steers clear of politics, except when it doesn’t. An exception arose last week when U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told guests at a GOP fundraiser in New York that had she planned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the insurrectionists would have been armed.
She later backpedaled, declaring that she was being sarcastic. From here, it looks like the bicycle chain broke. So, with apologies to the late Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss) and his Grinch, here are a few verses in reply:
You’re a mean one, Margie Greene,
You really take the cake,
Your heart is full of hatred,
You’re a Fascist on the make,
Margie Greene!
— — —
You’re a foul one, Margie Greene,
Your lies spread like a weed,
You’d pull a gun to get your way,
That’s your simple-minded creed,
Margie Greene!
— — —
You’re a windbag, Margie Greene,
You’re decent people’s bane,
How you got to where you are,
Is a tough one to explain,
Margie Greene!
— — —
You’ve fooled a lot of voters,
With your wacky rambling rants,
Still, you’ve loosened your tight grip
On the seat of Donald’s pants.
He’s fading fast, it’s true,
But the truth will be the winner,
If he puts you on his guest list
When a Nazi comes to dinner.