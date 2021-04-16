WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s oddly reassuring to find evidence that humans aren’t alone in suffering the effects of cabin fever.
The subtle attractions of a quiet, balmy night in early spring proved to be irresistible for a trio of local cows earlier this month.
Warm(er) weather residents of the Haley Farm on Cold Spring Road in Williamstown — they over-winter with about 20 Haley herd-mates at another farm in “the Hopper” off Green River Road, a few miles east of their summer resort — the three young cows seemed reluctant to settle in their stalls on the evening of April 1.
Richard Haley, whose family has operated the farm for six generations, speculated that a touch of spring fever had infected the cows, but on April 1, he was more concerned with effects, not causes, when his telephone rang at about 9:30 p.m.
“It wasn’t any ‘fool,’” he said, referring to the date.
The cows had been spotted on the lawn in front of the Clark Art Institute on South Street. The museum and the farm are abutters (the writer’s property abuts both Clark and Haley lands), and Haley suspects that fence damage from a recently fallen tree branch aided the cows’ escape, but he and his wife, Jodi Lynn Spencer, managed to herd them back to their home turf.
Around 10 p.m., apparently determined to continue their night out, the three cows set off in a new direction, north-northeast to Field Park, the town’s rotary. They didn’t stay there long, and by the time the couple caught up with them, they had somehow managed to head east on Route 2 for a short distance, then south on Hoxsey Street. They had reached the intersection of Walden Street and were headed toward Spring Street — “maybe to Tunnel City [cafe],” said Haley — when they were once again turned homeward. Along their route, the cows were the center of attention. College students took videos; young families gathered on sidewalks for teaching moments; motorists slowed to a crawl.
Ever the diplomat, Haley strove to keep his voice down. “I didn’t yell too much” until the little procession reached wider-open spaces, he said. He confessed to being mystified as to how the cows got to Hoxsey Street from Field Park, or, indeed, to Field Park from the farm.
“It was like a UFO picked them up,” he said.
A week or so after the cows’ escape, Haley received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination against COVID-19. The first post-shot day was uneventful, he said, but on the second day, he took to his bed with chills, a fever, fatigue and an extremely sore arm. It was lucky for the cows, he observed, that they didn’t choose that day for their outing.
“They could have gone to Pennsylvania for all I cared,” he said.
•
Waiting for clearance to leave the hall at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination last Thursday, a visitor’s gaze was drawn to a white-coat-clad figure about 30 yards distant, standing near the exit. Every time the visitor glanced, the man appeared to be staring at him.
When the waiting period expired, the visitor headed for the exit, curious to get a closer look at the figure and, perhaps, discern a reason for what seemed to have been its over-long scrutiny.
At a distance of five feet, the answer became obvious. The figure was a life-size cardboard cut-out of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. The doctor’s gaze seemed to be approving — even congratulatory — both sentiments being well-deserved by the newly vaccinated and all the people who help them.