WILLIAMSTOWN — “Mrs. Beeton’s Book of Household Management” is a doorstop of a book. First published in 1861, it had appeared previously in a series of elaborately illustrated pamphlets that contained recipes for all occasions and tips on running a proper Victorian household.
My battered copy, purchased many years ago by my father, runs to 1,644 pages. A scholar of the Victorian-Edwardian period(s) of English history, he often mined the book for details of the home life of the times, as luxurious as it was for a privileged few. Where but from Mrs. Beeton would one get accurate advice about how much to pay a butler? (Sixty to 100 pounds per year, depending on the size of the household.)
Through today’s societal and economic lenses, many of the book’s pronouncements are comically outdated. Indeed, it was in search of a bit of harmless fun and, perhaps, a tidbit for N&F that I browsed through it the other day in hopes of finding a particularly overwrought multi-course recipe comprised of weird ingredients — I still mean to Google “forcemeat” — for readers’ amusement and, perhaps, to inspire gratitude for not having to spend hours making dinner for a party of toffs. (I say they’ll get mac and cheese and like it, although the foodie in me would politely request the addition of diced ham and tomato.)
I was distracted from my research by a radio news report on the results of an investigation of allegations of sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of 11 female state employees.
With more than a day between me and deadline, I set aside Mrs. B’s recipe for roast wallaby, and clicked on a link to the 72-page report.
My interest in New York state politics dates to the fall of 1977, when I joined the reporting staff of what was then known as the (Troy) Times-Record. One of my first assignments was to interview Mario Cuomo, the current governor’s late father, who was then serving as New York’s secretary of state.
He and I spent a pleasant 45 minutes talking in Cuomo’s opulent office — he described it as “a lot fancier than the governor’s office” — and I departed with enough material for a “just the facts” story about the functions of the secretary of state and a highly favorable impression of the secretary himself. Cuomo was witty, funny, knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects, plain-spoken and articulate. He also radiated an understanding of the challenges faced by people of all walks of life and the ways in which government can help overcome them. He referred often to the “little guy,” and made no attempt to conceal or even throttle back his contempt for the petty abuses of power that complicate lives unnecessarily.
I don’t believe it’s possible to govern any state — particularly New York with its bare-knuckle politics and massive societal and economic diversity — effectively without growing a thick skin and keeping your wits and your enemies close about you. The Cuomos’ political roots are in Queens; neither father nor son came down with the last drop of rain.
Mario Cuomo was governor from 1983 to 1994, and his son has occupied the office since 2011. Whatever else may be said about either man’s job performance, neither could be justly accused of being indecisive or hesitant in taking the lead.
Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings undoubtedly contributed enormously to New York’s relative success in containing the virus compared with, say, Florida.
It’s difficult to square the report that was released last week with Cuomo’s masterful effort to accomplish what Winston Churchill once was praised for: “mobiliz[ing] the English language and send[ing] it into battle.”
The report paints a portrait of a man so intoxicated with power that he’s become deaf to the sound judgment that he has repeatedly shown himself to possess in virtually every aspect of his job.
Cuomo has until Friday to formulate and present a defense to the charges. A good start might have the governor make his own private assessment of what his late father would have done in the circumstances. If the defense falls short of the mark drawn by reasonable doubt, or if it fails to materialize, he is, in this foodie’s view, toast.