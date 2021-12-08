BONITA BEACH, Fla. — I’ve never enjoyed reading in an airliner. My attention roams constantly, from people-watching to gazing out the window making (inaccurate) guesses about where we are, to listening to engine sounds and for such noises as the reassuring thuds minutes from touchdown indicating that lowering the landing gear has been checked off the cockpit crew’s to-do list.
Apart from keeping me occupied when I’m not dozing, my fussy little tasks are neither useful nor necessary, except the people-watching, which is fun. The “technical” stuff is born of old habit. I took my first ride in a commercial aircraft in 1956, when I toddled aboard a Lockheed Super Constellation with my family at what was then called Idlewild (now JFK) Airport in New York for a flight to Cincinnati. We ate a three-course lunch off china, using heavy silver plate cutlery and cloth napkins. My seat on board the Constellation — a gigantic, four-engine propeller-driven airplane with an odd-looking tail — was larger than the one I now occupy to watch TV at home.
Just before the plane landed, a pretty flight attendant presented me with a pin-on set of wings, courtesy of the airline. Later, on the ground, she pursued us off the plane, calling and waving aloft Beady, my stuffed bear and constant companion, overlooked in the bustle of arrival. When an airline (now defunct TWA) shows it cares about keeping kids and teddy bears together, that’s A-plus customer service in my book.
Our conveyance to Florida last week was an Airbus 320. It looked to be fresh from the factory; it still had that new plane smell. I’m fascinated by ocean- and airliners, so I’ve read a lot about the A-320. That’s the plane then-US Airways Capt. Chesley Sullenberger brought down in the Hudson River in 2009; all 155 passengers survived in what came to be called the Miracle on the Hudson.
In the years that followed, Sullenberger has repeatedly credited the plane’s flight control technology with playing a crucial role in the emergency by quickly and accurately calculating the angle of approach that was least likely to result in tearing one or both wings off, nosing the plane underwater on impact and possibly flipping it end over end, or striking the tail so hard that it breaks away from the fuselage.
Modestly, he minimizes his own skills as a master pilot: All onboard were lucky to have had at the controls that day someone who had racked up scores of hours flying gliders, which the A-320 had become after a “bird strike” almost instantaneously totally disabled both its engines.
Old-timers like me may lament the extinction of generously proportioned seats for all, “real” table- and glassware and what seemed almost like one-on-one personal service from medically trained cabin crews (many flight attendants in those days were licensed nurses), but we should acknowledge that commercial flying in 2021 is a hell of a lot safer than it ever has been.
The people operating our Jet Blue flight from Hartford went pleasantly about their hard work and I don’t doubt that all would pass the Beady test, but there’s a lot less space in which to misplace stuffed bears than there used to be.
Before, and for some time after watching an in-flight movie, I was left to my own devices with nothing to read and nothing but the backs of heads to watch. My own fault, to be sure, but I try to come prepared for long flights. One of my stratagems is the mental assembly of various dream/fantasy teams.
So, as the screen in front of me displayed our speed over the ground (an impressive average of 536 mph) and other flight data, I assembled an imaginary presidential Cabinet of cartoon characters.
When we touched down (at 156 mph), the list was incomplete and remains so — procrastination seems to be even easier in sunny Florida — but such as it is: President Rocket J. Squirrel appoints Yosemite “I’m a gonna blast ya” Sam secretary of defense. Foghorn “He’s got more loose screws than a hardware store” Leghorn is attorney general and Boris J. Badinov is secretary of state. Suggestions of additional appointments will be thoughtfully considered.
Such are the products of a Sunshine State of mind.