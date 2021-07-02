WILLIAMSTOWN — Every now and then, but always on Independence Day, I think of the stern face of the man who looked back at me — disapprovingly, I thought — from one of the pictures that hung in the hallway outside my grandmother’s bedroom.
I was 7 or 8. The man in the picture had been dead for more than 150 years, but he was resplendent in a heavily decorated military uniform. This sparked my curiosity and I asked my grandmother who he was.
She told me that he was Artemas Ward, my great-great-great-great-great-grandfather and the first commander of colonial military forces in the American Revolution.
Her answer explained a few things that had puzzled me slightly. How, for instance, did my father and one of my cousins come by Ward as a middle name? The answer, in a word, was my grandmother, a proud member of the Cincinnati chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She seemed to be mildly put out over the apparent failure of my father, a historian, teacher and scholar, to make the story of Artemas Ward the stuff of family legend. Years later, it occurred to me that he thought it best to let people do their own research and draw their own conclusions. This strategy was the most sensible in the case of Ward, whose military accomplishments — or, some have argued, the lack thereof — have been debated over many years.
Some information about him is undisputed. Born in Shrewsbury, Province of Massachusetts Bay, in 1727, the sixth of seven children of Nahum Ward and Martha (Howe) Ward, he attended the “common schools” and shared a tutor with his siblings. He graduated from Harvard in 1748 and taught there briefly.
In 1750, he married Sarah Trowbridge, of Groton. The couple returned to Shrewsbury and opened a general store. Over the next eight years, they had eight children.
The year after his marriage, he was named to the first of many public offices he was to hold: township assessor for Worcester County. In 1752, he was elected a justice of the peace and to the first of many terms in the Massachusetts provincial assembly (the General Court).
Following his service in the Massachusetts militia during the French and Indian War, during which he was promoted to regimental colonel, he returned to Shrewsbury in 1762 and was named to the Court of Common Pleas.
In the General Court, he served with Samuel Adams and John Hancock on the Taxation Committee, and frequently voiced his opposition to various acts of the English Parliament. Ward’s outspokenness prompted Royal Governor Francis Bernard to revoke his military commission in 1767. The following year, Bernard revoked the election results for Worcester and banned Ward from the assembly. Undaunted and, perhaps, inspired by outrage at Bernard’s nullification of the election results, Ward continued to speak out.
Public sentiment in favor of rebellion was growing stronger, and in October 1774, Ward’s regiment resigned from the British service. The regiment marched to Shrewsbury to inform Ward that they had unanimously elected him their commander.
Later that month, Bernard abolished the General Court. “The towns of Massachusetts responded by setting up a colony-wide Committee of Safety,” reads the Wikipedia entry on Ward. “One of the first actions of the committee was to name Ward as general and commander in chief of the colony’s militia.” A near-lifelong sufferer of pain from gall and bladder stones, Ward directed his forces from his home in Shrewsbury, but soon before the battle of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, he left his sickbed to command his ill-equipped and undisciplined troops as they followed the British forces to Boston and prepared to begin the Siege of Boston. The object of the siege was to cut off all access to the city by land. Provisional governments in New Hampshire and Connecticut named Ward commander of their forces.
In June, Ward learned of a British plan to attack Bunker Hill. He ordered the point fortified. Command during the battle, on June 17, 1775, devolved on Gen. Israel Putnam and Col. William Prescott.
On the same day as the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Continental Congress, which had been working to create the Continental Army, commissioned Ward a major general and appointed him second in command to George Washington.
John Adams reported that although most of the representatives in the Continental Congress wanted the job to go to Ward, putting Washington in charge would help persuade Southern delegates that the conflict was not centered on New England.
After the British evacuated from Boston in March 1776, Washington led most of the army to New York City. Ward took command of the Eastern Department and held the post until March 1777, when he resigned, citing ill health.
His postwar career included service as a state court justice, a member and speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and the U.S. House of Representatives, to which he was elected twice. He died on Oct. 28, 1800.
Contemporary views of Ward differed widely. Washington, with whom he never got along, once referred to Ward, a devout Puritan, as a “fat little church warden.”
A chubby, nerdy and wonky church warden or widely respected expert organizer, military strategist and orator?
You decide. It’s a free country.