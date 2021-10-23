WILLIAMSTOWN — Recent balmy temperatures make winter’s approach more stealthy, but the trees are beginning to flag a warning with each dropped leaf: It’s coming.
As usual, weather authorities’ predictions vary widely. Some say winter will be bitterly cold, others declare it won’t be so bad. If it weren’t for the increasing danger posed by global warming, such reassurance would be more soothing, but it might well not yet be too late to avert — or at least lessen — lethal environmental damage and its consequences.
Because they were largely unknown 50-odd years ago, the dangers of climate change were not much in play when it came to preparing dwellings for winter. Indeed, the object of the game is little-changed: To prevent the loss of heat and repel the entrance of cold.
The evolution of the tools and methods employed to achieve these goals is remarkable.
In the mid-1960s, when my family moved into this house, large chunks of two consecutive weekend days — usually in October — were consumed by leaf-raking and the installation of storm windows. Two of these covered floor-to-ceiling “French” windows. They were heavy and unwieldy; their panes cracked or shattered with frustrating ease. Such skills as I possess in replacing window glass — the measuring, the puttying, the bandaging — I owe to those outdoor tutorials led by my equally DIY-challenged father.
One year, having been persuaded that the families of woodchucks residing on the premises posed an existential danger to the tulip bulbs he’d planted in hopes of a colorful display the following spring, he adopted a policy of best offense/best defense, and invested in chemical weapons.
From the local hardware store, he obtained several smoke bombs loaded with what are now almost undoubtedly illegal chemicals. They were intended to be lit and deposited into the rodents’ burrows following the blockage of all other entrances and exits.
Accompanied by a loyal and lovable but entirely unhelpful golden retriever, we plugged every woodchuck hole we could find, rolled the bombs down what looked to be the main entrances of the burrows, shoveled in quantities of dirt and cleared out.
It wasn’t long before wisps of smoke appeared at intervals along the hillside the woodchucks inhabited. It turned out the stuff was effective at longer distances than we’d been led to believe. Within minutes, two nauseous people and a retching dog had gathered upwind of the battlefield. Dog and boy were dismissed from quarters; the commander in chief headed off to fight his weekly battle to tune in the Metropolitan Opera on the radio.
Nothing more was said of the incident. Few tulips bloomed the following spring; the woodchucks had lived to dig another day. Pesticides were banned from the property, leaves are now blown away to decay on their own and the western view is through Thermopane.
Now that’s progress.
I do, I do, I do believe in spooks
Here, as in many other places, trick-or-treating has evolved into a much more organized affair than it was when I last went begging. I was 27, but things were, as the late Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire liked to say, “pretty loosey-goosey” even then.
In my earliest years here, Halloween was preceded by Cabbage Stalk night, during which revelers would play pranks. These usually involved eggs, toilet paper and, sometimes, spray paint or explosives. Most pranks were largely harmless. Others could only be classified as vandalism, and good riddance to those. More efficient organization and supervision now makes Halloween safer for everybody. While an audacious prank might bring fleeting fame, there’s far more lasting “publicity value” in creative costuming. It makes for better pictures and more durable memories.
You don’t even have to worry about finding toilet paper.