WILLIAMSTOWN — Like a conventional war, the struggle against COVID-19 exacts tolls from everyone.
Victims of the virus and their families and friends, front-line workers in any setting, health care providers, food service staffs and others in the direct line of fire live with the COVID-19 threat every day. For many others, the costs of COVID are more nuanced, but every bit as persistent and wearing.
It’s astonishing how pervasive the virus and its recent mutation has become and how enormous the number of corners of everyday life it has invaded.
One such is the worldwide marketplace. Supply lines crimped by COVID-19 infection or any of its far-reaching complications have slowed or closed off the flow of products ranging from ketchup to chlorine.
Perceived threats to personal security have boosted demand for firearms beyond manufacturers’ capability to produce guns and ammunition of all types, according to various news reports.
New bicycles fly off the racks, many of them purchased by homebound people looking to increase their outdoor activity. Dumbbells and roller blades are hard to find. Pasta, desired for its versatility and ease of preparation, may not be available in the full range of its pre-COVID varieties.
A largely unanticipated effect of the virus’s attack has been an increase in demand for companion animals.
In May of 2020, preparing for his regular radio broadcast on behalf of the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, John Perreault, the society’s executive director, noted an unprecedented statistic: Only one cat was available for adoption at the society’s shelter on Barker Road.
The shelter usually houses about 60 cats, he said. Perreault noted that the shelter’s overall year-to-year adoption and animal “surrender” numbers for 2020 and 2021 do not differ widely from pre-COVID years because adoption demand fell back from its early heights and fewer animals were surrendered, suggesting that their owners had more time to spend with them.
(As workplaces open to resume business as usual, Perreault worries that animals that have become used to human companionship “24/7” will develop separation anxiety when their owners return to work, and he recommends that animals be left on their own for an hour or two each day to prepare them.)
World War II had been over for eight years when I was born, so I have no recollection of what it was like to live with rationing. My impression from reading about it is that most people took it in stride; they knew it was necessary to assure an adequate flow of supplies and materiel to the armed services.
There’s no four-square comparison between WWII rationing and the current gyrations of supply, demand and prices (I’m reliably informed that the cost of chicken wings has been riding a roller-coaster for months), but apart from an occasional grumble, it looks from here as though there’s general acceptance of the current situation as a temporary inconvenience.
That suggests that the same cooperative spirit is still glowing, albeit dimly, and that it may yet illuminate the necessity of those sharp points of America’s COVID-19 battle plans: vaccines.
Revisiting the cookbook
Last week’s perusal of “Mrs. Beeton’s Household Management” having been interrupted by political news from the Empire State, I resumed my search for a Victorian dinner menu. I found a “dinner for eight persons — August” on Page 1,404.
Beginning with mock turtle soup, the meal progresses to filets of turbot, Italian sauce, lamb cutlets, fowl and rice croquettes, roast fillet of veal, ham, grouse, compote of apricots and cabinet pudding cheese ramequins. Potatoes and cauliflower accompany the lamb. Cost: 2 pounds, 7 shillings and six pence (about $5.)