WILLIAMSTOWN — Recent news reports of skyrocketing prices for used vehicles put me in mind of the two dozen or so “pre-owned” cars I’ve bought since 1973, the year I signed away $66.38 per month to the General Motors Acceptance Corp. for a 1971 Buick Skylark.
The car ended up defying my father’s skepticism about the wisdom of its purchase, and he later acknowledged that his opinion was based on second-hand reports of the questionable reliability of Buicks built in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. The Skylark ran beautifully.
For many years, such lore likely informed the choices of buyers of both new and used cars, but no longer. An internet connection is all that’s needed to learn just about all there is to know about any car, but that’s not to say that tales of woe — and of wonder — don’t circulate via word of mouth in the 21st century.
The products of a certain Japanese carmaker have a longstanding reputation for high durability and reliability, attributes that I can attest were possessed by the company’s earliest entries into the American market.
In the early 1980s, I bought a little station wagon built by the firm to use for my five-day-per-week commute to and from Troy, N.Y. The little car sipped gas and performed admirably in snow, bringing me safely over the Taconic Trail twice a day for months.
The car needed work, certainly. In fact, it was falling apart around me, but that engine just kept starting and chugging away even as the odometer climbed well into six figures. One blustery March morning, a powerful gust of wind lifted the entire right fender assembly from its rusted-through moorings and carried it off down a steep ravine. Needing proof of my good-faith intention to have the damage repaired, I stopped and climbed down to retrieve the battered hunk of metal and put it in the back seat.
Sure enough, a day or so later, I was pulled over in Albany and questioned about the car’s disreputable appearance.
“Well, good luck with that,” the cop said as he turned to head back to his cruiser after our brief roadside conference. “Those are tough little cars, though, aren’t they?”
Worth every penny, I thought as he walked away. I’d paid $500 for the thing.
Remembering Jonathan Levine
Even on his rare days off, Jonathan Levine studiously observed and recorded his impressions of places, people and events. He was a reporter’s reporter.
Levine, who died June 11 of lymphoma at age 54, was the editor and publisher of the Pittsfield Gazette, a weekly newspaper that he founded in 1991 and operated until recently, often nearly single-handedly. He was, in the words of his brother, Ian, “a one-man wrecking crew.”
On at least three occasions week after week for nearly 15 years, Levine and I would encounter each other at public meetings. Our mutual haunts included the Pittsfield City Council, School Committee, Licensing Board, Community Development Board and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Before “kickoff” and during breaks, we chatted about many things, among them Levine’s devotion to theater, travel and exploring different cultures and customs.
When Southwest Airlines began operations at the Albany International Airport in 2000, Levine became a frequent flier, attracted by the airline’s selection of deeply discounted fares. Over the years, his list of destinations became long and varied.
I had no idea of the enormous dimensions of his range until the Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, during which my own total miles traveled amounted to roughly 50. I asked Levine where he’d been, and was astonished to learn that he’d visited Austin, Texas, and had barely made it back to Pittsfield in time for the meeting we were covering.
His flight(s), it turned out, had cost him less than $100. He’d also had plane-changing layovers in, as I recall, Chicago, Miami and Denver. He was almost as excited by those ancillary excursions as he was by the music festival that had drawn him to Austin in the first place.
Pittsfield was lucky to have such a tireless sentry overlooking its civic affairs for so long. Jonathan Levine was a plain-spoken, scrupulously honest and deeply principled journalist. His work, and the work of others like him, always will put the lie to the evidence-free, paranoid blather peddled by the many manufacturers of “fake news.”