WILLIAMSTOWN — A friend’s recent tribute to a dying cat brought tears that soon gave way to laughter, a process that was powered by anthropomorphism.
This 17-letter Scrabblers’ dream blockbuster of a word, a likely “50-center” in the estimation of the author of a popular writers’ handbook that advocates the use of 5-cent (nickel) words whenever possible, surely qualifies for application of this full-service column’s “dictionary step saver” benefit.
Anthropomorphism is defined by Merriam Webster as “an interpretation of what is not human or personal in terms of human or personal characteristics.”
This pastime has entertained my family for years. In the fall of 1978, for instance, our miniature dachshund, Maud, became unaccountably morose. Her merriment dimmed, her responses to usually-infuriating irritants (a cat’s invasion of her territory, for instance) were muted or nonexistent. We were baffled and a little worried; an appointment with a vet was scheduled.
Luckily, the appointment was set for a date that followed persuasive validation of my father’s theory that the dog’s attack of the blues, which ended as abruptly as it began, was brought about by events that unfolded thousands of miles away in Vatican City.
His anthropomorphic hypothesis was that Maud, a native of Adams and the presumed possessor of a powerful streak of love and loyalty for Poland, had been downhearted at being passed over as successor to Pope John Paul I, but was mollified when the College of Cardinals elected Karol Jozef Wojtyla (John Paul II of Wadowice, Poland) as pope on Oct. 16, 1978, after eight ballots.
Anthropomorphism is actively practiced here to the present day. (Just ask Zeke the cat; he’ll fill you in on the details, but wait until he’s had his orange juice.)
Regrettably, anthropomorphism is not entirely harmless. Perhaps because of its masterly application to a certain ursine resident of Jellystone Park and his pint size sidekick, humans are too likely to mistakenly take him as one of their own in nearly every respect.
Real life Yogis and Boo-Boos face danger from close interaction with people. Unwise placement of rubbish bins and unnecessary extension of bird-feeding season often leads to encounters that end badly for bears. No one who has seen a bear drooling, huffing and shaking from terror and exhaustion after being pursued up a tree by people — no matter how well-meaning they may be — should think they’re not witnessing cruelty.
Yogi’s advice as passed along by the (indoor) cat: “Lose the bird feeders in early spring, lock up the garbage and always pick up after your pic-a-nics.”
Correcting the record
In an email, a reader from Williamstown wondered if the late U.S. Sen. John H. Glenn had switched parties posthumously. The question was well-founded because in last week’s column, I mistakenly placed Glenn on a list of “late and great” Republicans. With apologies and thanks for pointing out the error, I can confidently report that Glenn was a Democrat first, last and, so far as I can know, always.
As suggested last week to Republicans, Democrats might wish to consider what their partisan forebears would think of the party’s current positions on issues including voting rights, racial equality and criminal justice. Recent COVID-related economic “stimulus” programs also should appear on the list of topics. Do these programs do more harm than good by removing — or delaying — a strong incentive to return to the work force?
Here’s the list: William Jennings Bryan, Woodrow Wilson, Huey Long, Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.
A fictional Williamstown
One of cable TV’s most popular “feel-good” channels recently aired a 2017 film titled “A Harvest Wedding.”
The setting for the nuptials? Williamstown.
No doubt the plug is appreciated, but no one who is at all familiar with the town would recognize it in the movie. The outdoor locations appear to be well west of the Mississippi River. At one point, a character remarks that it is “a miracle” that the wedding should be held in such a place. Considering that the venue is obviously nowhere near Williamstown or even Massachusetts, it certainly is.