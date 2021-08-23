WILLIAMSTOWN — Years ago, a well-meaning weekend visitor offered to repair a few household items that had gone off duty.
“Show him The Tools,” my father instructed.
A few minutes later, the visitor, surveying the array of implements resting inside the metal flower pot holder that served as the family’s tool box, was fighting to suppress a belly laugh.
“Those? Those are the only tools in the house?” he said.
Assured by his guide that they were, the visitor shook his head.
“Where’s the nearest hardware store?” he inquired.
He set off soon afterward and the guide returned to the living room to report to the boss.
“Oh good,” my father said when informed of the visitor’s mission. “Tell him I’ll reimburse him for the stuff. I wondered if that screwdriver was the wrong size,” he added before returning his attention to The New York Times crossword puzzle.
It was, indeed, the wrong size, given that the item slated for repair was a somewhat delicate turntable for vinyl records. The resident screwdriver was an 18-inch, thick-handled job with a regular flat head, intended for lumber and large screws, not micro-electronics, except, perhaps, as a makeshift grounding rod.
The old tool “box” and its outsized contents were the subjects of jokes over the years, with The Hammer, The Screwdriver and The Wrench in lead roles. The only one employed with any regularity was The Hammer, the broad head of which probably pounded at least as many thumbs as nails. It was, thus, largely useless — even slightly dangerous — but a keepsake nevertheless.
The Wrench, my father told us, dates to circa 1954 when a water leak in the basement of the family’s first house in North Haven, Conn., sent him, then a young, first-time homeowner, to a hardware store in search of the right tools for the repair job.
He returned with a pipe wrench and went to work in the basement. A short time later, he recalled, he hurriedly emerged and seized the telephone directory. A plumber soon arrived and departed an hour or so later, leaving a bill with overtime (it was a Saturday) and words of advice: Call a professional first. It saves money.
My father rarely dispensed advice unless he was asked for it, but when it came to repairs of all but the most basic type (lightbulb replacement, circuit breaker resets and the like), he would repeat, unbidden, what became a family mantra: The most important tool in the house is the telephone.
Hay Day and heydays
Recollections of childhood were stirred last Sunday at Hay Day, the Williamstown Historical Museum’s annual fundraising event. Pony rides offered by McKay’s Family Farm of Stamford, Vt., looked to be particularly popular. The mists of time have obscured evidence of how the pony rides available at a certain 5-year-old’s 1958 birthday party went over with the guests, but the host vaguely recalls his refusal to ride the pony on duty that long-ago day.
Various laws of physics (and prohibition of cruelty to animals) prevented the remedy of that slight last Sunday, but all ponies, riders and handlers are offered congratulations herewith.
One more recipe from Mrs. Beeton
Simple and easy-to-prepare dishes top this foodie’s list of favorites. It’s a long list, but near the top is cucumber salad.
“Mrs. Beeton’s Household Management” contains a fine recipe: one large or two small cucumbers, peeled and sliced as “finely as possible,” one teaspoon of mixed salt and pepper, a tablespoon of vinegar and three tablespoons of pure salad oil. Sprinkle the salt and pepper mixture over the cucumber, than add the vinegar and salad oil and toss gently “a moment before using.” The salad is meant to serve five.