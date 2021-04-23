WILLIAMSTOWN — In the den, known in our house as “the TV room,” is a place I’ve come to think of as my COVID corner.
I won’t estimate the number of hours spent there over the past 13 months because the result would constitute shameful evidence of sloth, even decadence. The chair is well-cushioned and comfortable; its right arm nuzzles a table that bears equipment deemed essential to lockdown survival. Remote controls for cable TV and video streaming services, drink coasters, skin moisturizer, a seven-day pill storage box, tissues, a ballpoint pen or two, a notebook and a deck of playing cards are among the items on its well-worn surface.
A newer-model landline telephone on the table became an unexpected source of entertainment. Fun was found in blocking incoming marketing calls with the push of a button and imagining the frustration of the fast-talking hustlers on the other end.
Also within easy reach of the chair is a wastebasket and the “grabber,” a pistol-gripped reach extension tool that is invaluable for retrieving items from the coffee table situated between the two couches that frame the approach to COVID corner. The tool comes in especially handy when the portable wooden writing desk that rests on the chair’s arms is in use.
My family has lived in the house for 54 years. The TV room was the venue for late movies, parties and holidays; on the steep hillside just over the driveway fence are to be found the carcasses of some 50 Christmas trees. (We celebrated out of town for a year or two.)
The room’s ambience is bittersweet. In 2000, my parents spent their last hours there. And in March 2020, I looked out the window as a hospitalized friend and I had our last telephone conversation. Barely able to draw breath, he said that a new treatment was making him feel “a little better,” but not much. Soon after the call, he was placed on a ventilator. He died from complications of COVID-19 on March 26. He was 67.
Thus began our lockdown. Month after month we inhabited a strange new world created by the virus. Over time, we became used to being by ourselves but not alone. Millions of other people served lockdown time with us, most of them in surroundings and circumstances nowhere near as pleasant as our own. John Prine’s words came to mind in darker moments: “When I get to heaven I’m going to shake God’s hand,” the musician/poet wrote. “Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand.”
Things look brighter now as millions of Americans emerge from their own COVID corners to be vaccinated and raise their hopes for reconnection with friends, family and loved ones, reunions marked by hugs, not electrons or pixels.
Last week, a vocal “anti-masker” held forth in a convenience store near here. He was a big man, and neither the look in his eye nor his demeanor invited debate, reasoned or otherwise. Store patrons stared straight ahead and kept their distance.
In a less-heated moment, perhaps, the man might consider a suggestion. Leaving politics aside, we could agree that we all want the same thing: a rapid end to COVID’s misery and destruction. Vaccines offer the best chance of achieving that goal, but regardless of your views on vaccines, might you consider wearing a mask in public as the race against this wild biological creature enters the home stretch?
COVID-19 lives to spread and spreads to live. Breaking that deadly cycle will speed the day we’re all set free.
•
“A good haul” was Williamstown Select Board member Anne O’Connor’s assessment of last weekend’s community roadside trash pickup.
“Participation was way up this year,” said O’Connor, who organized the event. She counted nearly 100 people, including 10 in South Williamstown who filled an entire Prius with trash.
O’Connor noted that a 150-foot stretch of Route 7 that she cleaned on April 17 “already had three new bottles on it” by the following afternoon. She added that “litter pickups are not the solution. Producer responsibility, plastics reduction and deposit fees are legislative changes that could help stem the tide.”