WILLIAMSTOWN — The apparent impending retirement of the cooking stove for health reasons (it’s suffering from slowly advancing burnout) prompted a search for a possible successor.
This activity often turns up information that’s not strictly relevant to the matter at hand, but is nevertheless pleasantly diverting, particularly for those whose wool gathering skills are well-developed.
As a member of this group, and the possessor of a merit badge for procrastination, I stopped on the information highway to check out a report from Wirecutter, a website that concerns itself with consumer electronics of all sorts.
The editors at Wirecutter had commissioned a survey/study by Ohio State University to determine, among other things, the average lifespan of household toasters. The takeaway from this effort popped up almost immediately: Modern toasters generally last about five years.
“Vintage” toasters, on the other hand, were found to be generally more durable. This was owing to the use of nichrome in their construction, researchers found. The nickel-based alloy generated and distributed heat quickly and efficiently while resisting corrosion.
Noting that older toasters were designed for the sole purpose of toasting bread, the study cites modern toasters’ aluminum circuitry as essential to fulfilling the appliances’ longer list of tasks such as thawing. Corrosion resistance is better, the researchers found, but newer toasters often fall victim to damage to delicate electronics caused by shaking (presumably to dislodge crumbs) and the insertion of sharp objects.
The article concludes with the recommendation that consumers seeking both reliability and versatility invest in a toaster oven, which, they contend, makes better toast than a stand-alone toaster anyway.
I’ll have to wait, probably for a long time, before anyone solicits my views on toaster ovens, but when and if asked, I’d offer both praise and a cautionary tale.
Many years ago, a house in West Pittsfield that was equipped with both a toaster oven and a kitchen window-mounted pet door was invaded by raccoons while the occupants were away.
The furry burglars entered via the pet door and, evidently, made themselves at home. Kitchen sponges, apparently prized for their array of tastes and aromas, were chewed, and several pieces of crockery broken. A loaf of bread was savaged.
It was the latter indignity that prompted the house holders, on the eve of their next departure, to secure the bread in the toaster oven.
On their return, they were horrified to discover that the toggle switch that activated the toaster had been depressed. A blackened mass of bread and melted plastic was extracted; the appliance was badly damaged and had to be tossed. The bread was returned to the counter.
Some days later, the house owner returned in time to witness a daring daylight bread boost pulled by two squirrels. The rodents had entered by the pet door and absconded with the loaf by the same route. They were seen crossing the lawn, the lead squirrel dragging the bread, its accomplice keeping a rear-guard lookout.
Dubbed Bonnie and Clyde on the spot, the squirrels kept their prize and, albeit unknowingly, taught a lesson to owners of doors for “outdoor” pets: When you go out, unplug the toaster oven.
No turnips this year
A soggy summer has drowned hopes of a good harvest of Florida Mountain turnips, aficionados of the root vegetable say.
Few, if any, of the turnips survived the heavy rains that soaked the county throughout the growing season, reports Jim Boyle of Cheshire. Boyle, a former Pittsfield city councilor, said that a town official in Savoy, where many of the turnips are to be found, informed him that growers’ efforts to re-plant the crop were stymied by frequent heavy rain. Seedlings either drowned or were killed by mold, he said.
The Florida Mountain turnip is prized for its rich flavor and is much sought-after as a homegrown autumn treat.