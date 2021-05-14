WILLIAMSTOWN — It seems that the older I get, the more often I encounter situations in which I’m clueless — or very nearly so — about the subject(s) under discussion.
I’m no polymath. Indeed, I anxiously double-checked the definition of the word for reassurance that it hadn’t joined the rapidly lengthening list of escapees from my minimum-security memory. Also, this being a full-service column, the complimentary “dictionary step-saver” benefit applies: Merriam-Webster defines a polymath as someone whose store of knowledge is encyclopedic.
As I see it, all this leads to the conclusion that I haven’t been keeping pace with life’s continuing education program.
Nowhere is this shortcoming more evident than when I’m watching a quiz show on TV. “Jeopardy” has been my choice for more years than I can count, but there are others, notably “As Schools Match Wits,” which appeals particularly because of its numerous displays of offerings from current high school curricula.
This goes a fair distance toward satisfying the desire that many adults of my acquaintance harbor for assurance that they know at least as much as a high school kid. They also know, or should know, that this is risky business. Some years ago, a lot of grown-ups embarrassed themselves on national television when they took on fifth-graders in a variety of academic contests.
On May 8, teams representing Mount Greylock Regional High School and Pioneer Valley High School squared off. Thirty-or-so minutes later, I surveyed my notes and was reminded that the 52 years that have passed since my departure from Mount Greylock after my sophomore year have witnessed little or no strengthening of my grasp on math or science.
Through a combination of debating skills (thank you, Edna Lunney) and a New Jersey educator’s wise perception that I was, mathematically, a hopeless case, I managed to dodge trigonometry entirely. I’m a fair guesser, though, and that has paid off in the past, but not on May 8. (Or on the math SAT in 1971, but that’s a tale for another day.)
“As Schools Match Wits” doesn’t throw a lot of softball questions. For instance, a barrage of acronyms kept both teams largely either wrong or silent. (Not surprisingly, IRAs haven’t touched the lives of too many high-schoolers.) Few, if any, points came from attempts to decode the acronyms CPR, HMS, CIO, YTD and MSG. It occurred to me that a judges’ ruling might have been necessary if a contestant had offered Congress of Industrial Organizations for CIO, as might well have happened in 1971. The 2021 answer, BTW, is Chief Information Officer.
The Mount Greylock team of Michael Faulkner, Victoria Melkonyan and Oscar Low, coached by Blair Dils, won the match with 175 points to Pioneer’s 150. Nice work.
Learning throughout life
Learning should be a lifelong pursuit, but it’s increasingly difficult to find role models to spread the word.
Teachers know that pop quizzes sometimes reenergize students’ powers of concentration, if only temporarily. Today’s subject is politics. If any or all of the following late and great Republicans were to be asked their opinions of the current state of the GOP — notably its leadership and its stands on such issues as voting rights, racial equality and criminal justice — what do you think they’d say?
Here’s the list: Abraham Lincoln, William Howard Taft, Robert A. Taft, Wendell Willkie, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John H. Glenn, John McCain, George H.W. Bush, Nelson A. Rockefeller, Edward L. Brooke and Silvio O. Conte.
Educated guesses are not only welcome but necessary. Party affiliations are irrelevant; next week’s list will feature great Democrats of history. Google and “open books” are permitted.
Special delivery
This foodie notes with interest, and mild alarm, that self-driving cars are being auditioned for pizza delivery work. A neighborhood in Houston is being introduced to an “autonomous vehicle” made by Nuro, a California-based robotics company.
Customers buying Domino’s pizza online can choose to have it delivered by the robot. They receive a PIN, which they enter to unlock the vehicle’s doors to shelves carrying hot pizza.
The vehicle, dubbed R2, is the first of its type to receive federal regulatory approval to operate on real roads. Prior prototypes, tested in Australia, traveled on sidewalks.
To quote the Wicked Witch of the West: “What a world. What a world.”