WILLIAMSTOWN — Every Sept. 1 for the past seven years, the family of Bernard F. Baran Jr. has published on the obituary page of this newspaper a notice of the anniversary of his death.
“Bee,” as he was known to many, was 49 when he died unexpectedly in 2014. His name may be familiar: In January 1985, at age 19, he was sentenced in Berkshire Superior Court to three terms of life in state prison. A jury had convicted him on three counts of statutory rape involving children at the Pittsfield day care center where he worked as a teacher’s aide. Baran also was sentenced to five concurrent 8- to 10-year terms on five counts of indecent assault and battery. The five children ranged in age from 3 to 5.
The prosecutor in the case had requested a sentence of two life terms to be served concurrently; the judge ordered Baran to serve three concurrent terms of life.
Over the following several years, appeals were exhausted and little was heard about the case until June 2004, when John G. Swomley, a lawyer from Boston, filed a motion in Berkshire Superior Court seeking a new trial for Baran. After more than a year of legal wrangling, including skirmishes over a lengthy delay in the prosecution’s court-ordered production of unedited video tapes of interviews with the children, a hearing on the new trial motion was granted. Over the next several months, Swomley and then-Berkshire County District Attorney David F. Capeless made their respective cases in Worcester Superior Court before Judge Francis J. Fecteau.
Full disclosure: Having retired from The Eagle in 2005, I was hired to cover the hearings on a freelance basis. I also wrote two more in-depth articles about the case for the newspaper. Simultaneously, also as a freelancer, I wrote this column, in which I more than once expressed support for Baran’s motion.
The main underpinning of Swomley’s argument was that Baran’s lawyer, Leonard Conway, of Westfield and formerly of Pittsfield, was incompetent. Conway, who has since died, told me in an interview that he did not request time to review the unedited videos of the interviews with the children. And, from my viewpoint more importantly, he also confirmed that the prosecution offered his client a plea bargain midtrial.
If Baran agreed to plead guilty of the charges, the proposal stated, the prosecution would seek a sentence of six years in the Berkshire County House of Correction. No one has denied that the offer was made, or questioned the accuracy of its reporting. It struck me as likely that a guilty person would jump at the chance to avoid serving life in a maximum security state prison. Baran, who consistently maintained his innocence, rejected the deal outright. After his conviction, he was initially sent to Walpole, where he was repeatedly raped. Fearing for his life, he told me in an interview, he sought to be rehoused in a treatment facility in Bridgewater. He eventually succeeded, but only after he allegedly admitted guilt to a counselor, something he also vigorously denied doing and of which no written contemporaneous record was produced.
Material gathered by two of Baran’s staunchest supporters, Robert Chatelle and James D’Entremont, provides strong evidence that Baran was railroaded. An insurance company, investigating the day care center’s claim for coverage when it was sued for negligent supervision by several of the victims’ families, elicited statements from the children and others that they were told that their families would forfeit large sums of money if they denied being molested by Baran.
In June 2006, Fecteau ruled that Baran should have a new trial. Nearly three years later, his 60-plus page ruling was upheld by the Massachusetts Appeals Court. In June 2009, Capeless announced his decision against retrying Baran or appealing Fecteau’s decision to the Supreme Judicial Court. Baran, who had been free on bond since the initial ruling, finally was allowed to remove the electronic monitoring device he’d been wearing.
I think of Bee Baran now and then, particularly when tragic or frightening events seem to be readily capable of short-circuiting the better judgment of well-meaning people.
No one, except the child molesters who made him their fall guy, set out to hurt Bernie Baran. They were angry, frightened and confused by unspeakable atrocity, and, as an openly gay man, he had a target on his back.
It took talented and tenacious lawyers, committed supporters, and a wise and fair judge to set things right. Baran’s life as a free person was too short because fairness and justice came too late. It’s awful when that happens.