WILLIAMSTOWN — For six months or so in 1978 and 1979, I worked with the Troy, N.Y, chapter of Literacy Volunteers of America.
I’d taken LVA’s required training course, which I remember as being quite rigorous, and I looked forward to meeting my first student. Several weeks later (I had learned that the stigma of low literacy is a powerful deterrent to seeking help) I was seated across a table from a man in his mid-50s who obviously wanted to be somewhere — anywhere — else.
He worked on an assembly line at the Ford Motor Co. plant in Green Island and was well content with his job, which he’d held since leaving the Army after World War II, and with his pay and benefits. He told me that he had not completed high school because of the jobs he had to work to help support his family.
He said that his daughter, worried that he might become overwhelmed by the growing number and variety of official forms, job performance assessments and the like, had persuaded him to contact LVA.
The organization follows common sense and best practices in its teaching protocol, an essential element of which is determining the extent of students’ mastery of skills related to reading and writing.
Does the student know the alphabet and the sounds of each letter, individually and in combination with other letters? If they read, what do they read and why?
My student did quite well on these and other “tests.”
His favorite reading material was the now-defunct Knickerbocker News, which he liked because it contained in its late afternoon “redhead” edition a complete report of racing results from horse tracks in New York state and elsewhere.
My student had developed many coping skills over a lifetime, and, as it turned out, they apparently suited him fine: He politely ended our weekly meetings after three sessions, assuring me that he had “learned a lot,” but believed he could “get by OK.”
My supervisor told me that this was not uncommon. Most students, she said, didn’t finish the program.
In 2020, a Gallup survey funded by the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy found that low levels of adult literacy could be costing the U.S. $2.2 trillion a year.
“According to the US Department of Education, 54 percent of adults from ages 16 to 74 — about 130 million people — lack proficiency in literacy, reading below the equivalent of the 6th grade level,” reads a 2020 Forbes magazine report about the survey. “That’s a shocking number for several reasons, and its dollars and cents implications are enormous because literacy is correlated with several important outcomes such as personal income, employment levels, health and overall economic growth.”
From here, it looks as though reading and writing have become unpleasant chores for many people of all ages. I’ve spent most of my working life doing those things and enjoying them thoroughly, but I must admit that on more occasions than I can count, I’ve set aside a daunting “wall of type” article for later reading and have never returned to it. Was it too much information? Just plain boring? Too many numbers? No pictures?
Parents and other teachers struggle with this dilemma in and out of classrooms, where many have already begun their hard work under challenging conditions.
May they find more ways to help students discover the joys of writing and stories well told.
vocal clarksburg neighbor
The rooster that showed up at Amy and Scott Wood’s house on River Road in Clarksburg last Wednesday morning has been named “Rosie” by the couple, but the bird’s nearly incessant raucous “roostering” has inspired other (unprintable) names, and they hope the bird moves on.
“We thought it was something on TV” when the rooster’s crowing awakened the couple at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Amy Wood said.
She and her husband think Rosie may have been “dropped off” by someone who purchased eggs to establish a flock of egg-laying hens, only to tire of Rosie’s vocalizing.
A deal-breaker for the Woods was when the rooster hopped up on the hood of Amy Wood’s new car, threatening the clear coat paint with its sharp talons.
“That did it,” she said. “We want him out of here.”