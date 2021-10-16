WILLIAMSTOWN — A federal health panel’s conclusion that small daily doses of aspirin are likely to do many people more harm than good is the latest shell to be launched in the seemingly endless barrage of medical advisories that began with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the draft report from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force is not COVID-related, it shares with such bulletins a characteristic that many people say they find annoying: inconsistency.
The argument (which I don’t personally advance) goes like this: Years ago, my doctor suggested that I take a low dose of aspirin every day to help prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Now, I’m being told to check with the doctor and find out whether to stop doing that. What was the good of the studies that suggested I start in the first place? They must have considered the risk of bleeding. Why can’t they make up their minds?
The short answer is that the science changed based on experience and additional research, but that’s cold comfort, especially for those who may fear that they have been doing damage all this time. Thus, the recommendation to check with a health care provider.
On the COVID front, refusal or reluctance to take vaccines is sometimes fueled by the perception that the people in charge don’t know whether they’re on foot or horseback. It seems that every day brings news that, directly or indirectly, contradicts the latest “fresh” information.
This is not a new problem, and the answer is, literally, centuries old. For me, it is best framed in a book titled “Rats, Lice and History” that was published in 1935 by a Harvard Medical School professor named Hans Zinsser.
Zinsser set out to write a “biography” of typhus and its effects on historical events. He leaves it to the reader to decide whether he succeeds. The book conveys enormous quantities of information — Zinsser delights in digression — but is not in the least stuffy or pedantic. The professor had a dry sense of humor: At one point, he signaled a footnote after the word saprophyte. The footnote reads: “If the reader does not understand this word, it is too bad.”
(This being a full-service column, a shortcut is indicated: The Bantam Medical Dictionary defines a saprophyte as “any free-living organism that lives or feeds on the dead and putrefying tissues of animals or plants.”)
“Nothing in the world of living things is permanently fixed,” Zinsser wrote in his bestselling book. “Evolution is continuous, though its progress is so slow that the changes it produces can be perceived only in the determinable relationship of existing forms [of life], and in their paleontological and embryological history. … On purely biological grounds, therefore, it is entirely logical to suppose that infectious diseases are constantly changing, new ones are in the process of developing, and old ones are being modified or disappearing.”
While change may take considerable time to occur in infectious diseases, it happens quickly in viruses, which Zinsser declares “display an amazing biologic and chemical flexibility; and since, in them, generations succeed each other with great speed (at least two every hour under suitable circumstances), the phenomena of infection constitute an accelerated evolution extraordinarily favorable for the observation of adaptive changes.”
It is this characteristic of viruses that keeps epidemiologists and vaccinologists hopping and the news, to say the least, inconsistent. Viruses know no rules or order. That’s a big part of what makes them so dangerous and unnerving, but it’s also nature’s way and will remain so until science catches up. Vaccines put the brakes on viruses. It makes good sense to use them.
