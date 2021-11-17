WILLIAMSTOWN — Advancing age and deepening settlement into my ways have strengthened my perception that pre-holiday hype — particularly on TV — is becoming more tedious with each passing year.
It’s not just retailers “advertising wondrous things,” as comedian Tom Lehrer put it. That’s the American way, good old free enterprise at work, and it wouldn’t be Christmas (albeit now stretched back well before Halloween) without purveyors of everything from diamonds to doughnuts hawking their wares every 12 minutes or so.
In recent years, owing to a sea change in the ways in which health care is paid for, television advertising calendars heavily feature the Medicare open enrollment period. From Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 23, 2022, Massachusetts residents may drop, purchase and/or make changes in so-called Part C plans. Also known as Medicare Advantage Plans, they “bundle” hospital, medical and (sometimes) prescription drug coverage under rules set by Medicare, which also must approve the companies that sell the plans. Medicare pays a portion of the premiums for Part C plans, which cover services that are not insured under “original” Medicare, such as dental visits. Owners of Medicare Advantage policies retain enrollment in Medicare. Indeed, they must be enrolled in Medicare Part A and B, and pay the Part B premium, which averages $148.50 per month, according to the Forbes Finance Council.
“So, while an advantage plan stands in for Medicare and might come without a monthly premium, you’re still responsible for original Medicare costs,” reads a statement from the council published in Forbes magazine on Feb. 24.
The competition between insurance companies for Part C business apparently is intense, and while my admiration of free enterprise comes with acceptance of occasional displays of bad taste, my “mute” button finger is becoming itchier every year.
This year’s prime target is an ad featuring a woman who looks to be in her mid-70s. She sports outsized spectacles with no glass in the frame (a subliminal hint that an advantage plan could come to her ocular rescue?) and, responding to off-camera urgings to do so, repeatedly insists that she will not call to inquire about a Medicare advantage plan. In the end, which arrives almost too late to restore healthy circulation to this boredom-addled brain, she agrees to make the call. Only then do I exercise my right to unmute.
It occurs to me that as important as it is to inform people about their rights to choose how their health care is delivered and paid for, more frequent sounding of certain traditional seasonal themes would not be out of place. For instance, I’ve seen many depictions of the ravages of hunger, and while the Berkshires couldn’t be said to be an epicenter of those horrors, food insecurity exists here and looms ever larger as time passes and the costs of living rise.
Donations of nonperishable food are welcome, especially when prearranged. Food pantries in Pittsfield include St. Mark’s Church on West Street, South Congregational Church on South Street and the Berkshire Dream Center on Tyler Street at Morningside Baptist Church.
Foods appearing on many pantries’ wish lists include tuna and chicken (both canned in water), canned beef stew, bean soups, canned chili, peanut butter, rice and side dishes (Rice a Roni), dry noodles and pasta, cold cereals, corn muffin mix, whole grain crackers, granola bars, infant cereal, infant formula, evaporated milk, canned and boxed pudding, canned vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, shredded wheat, canned fruit, applesauce, vegetable oil, syrup, jelly and jam, honey, sugar and mayonnaise.