WILLIAMSTOWN — Experienced practitioners of the fading art of friendly argument often store mental lists of likely subjects of discussion.
The lists come in handy when the supply of small talk dwindles and inflammatory subjects loom and begin edging slowly toward what I’ve come to call “Condition Orange.” Application of this risk/danger classification is most likely when talk turns to politics and/or a certain former president.
When this happens (less frequently these days it seems) my thoughts turn to Bloody Marys and scrambled eggs. These now lead my list because other old standbys, notably outdoor grilling, have acquired such a thick coating of high technology that the talk barely touches the food.
Not so with the bloody mary. Few, if any, cocktails have a more controversial history. A quick survey finds references as early as 1892 to such tipple as an “oyster cocktail,” which, in addition to the namesake bivalve, contained tomato, juice, lemon juice, pepper sauce, ketchup and various spices.
“The story of the Bloody Mary frequently cites two sources,” reads an article in “Letters and Liquor,” an illustrated history of lettering associated with cocktails. “George Jessel (the Vaudeville-then-Broadway actor who was the first to start circulating a recipe of tomato juice mixed with ‘vodkee’) and Ferdinand ‘Pete’ Petiot (who took Jessel’s little one-two combo and turned it into a fully fledged drink.) But I think the men we really have to thank are John Martin and Ernest Byfield, We learn all about Mr. Martin, who purchased the rights to sell Smirnoff in the U.S. and a worst-to-first kind of transformation for vodka over the next five decades.”
Byfield was a restaurateur and Escoffier-trained chef who presided for many years over the Pump Room tavern in the Drake Hotel in Chicago.
He was “always on the lookout for a new fad he could transform into a must-taste experience for his patrons. In 1917, sales of tomato juice were so low that producers didn’t even bother tracking the figures,” the history reads. “By 1934, led by Byfield’s serving it at all his hotel restaurants, production had reached five million cases. That was the kind of notoriety a drink like the Bloody Mary needed to achieve mass adoption.”
Nearly a century later, recipes for bloody marys are likely as numerous as the people who drink them.
(My own recipe is available on request to the email address below.)
A survey of scrambled egg cooking tips yielded a bonanza, more then enough conversational fodder to get even the most hesitant conversationalists through the cocktail hour and well into dinner.
Here are some highlights:
• Use a mixing bowl and a whisk, not a cereal bowl and fork. Whisking, the author reasons, eliminates streaks of yolk and whites in the final scramble, but most importantly, it ads air to the eggs, helping to make them fluffy.
• Whisk in some whole milk, half-and-half cream or even mayonnaise. This adds creaminess, body and depth of flavor.
• Use a sturdy, nonstick pan and a rubber spatula, which helps the egg hug the curve of the pan.
• Start over medium heat to melt the butter until foamy. Once the eggs are added, reduce the heat to medium-low. Gently and slow is the key to “beautiful curds.”
• Eggs continue cooking even out of the pan on the plate. So, remove them from the heat when they look a little wetter than you’d like. They’re done when the curds are pillowy and set, but still shimmer with some moisture.
Memorial Day 2021 seems an appropriate launch point for a resolution to work harder to civilize the national debate over the enormous range of issues before the country — and the world.
This weekend we honor the memory of all who gave their lives for the liberties we enjoy, and while talk of bloody marys and eggs won’t solve any problems greater than breakfast and/or brunch, it can be a (re)start for those who, like me, have fallen out of practice in discussing — without rage or rancor — the things that have united us since the birth of the nation.