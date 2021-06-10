WILLIAMSTOWN — A recent sojourn to Pittsfield featured, as it often does, a drive-by tour of old haunts, places that featured in the (night) lives of many late-shift workers years ago.
Off-duty police officers, firefighters, health care workers and newspaper “types” were well represented among the patrons of a wide variety of bars and taverns — some still in operation, others shuttered. These denizens of the night often were joined by intrepid day-shifters.
One of the stops on this festive tour was the Del Gallo Restaurant on Newell Street, known to many as “DG’s.” Young people were politely welcomed, but DG’s was primarily a place for grown-ups, having been for many years a lunchtime and after-work refuge for shift workers at the General Electric Co. campus nearby.
Its proprietor was Remo Del Gallo, a former Pittsfield city councilor and mayor, whose parents Rinaldo and Concetta (Marulli) Del Gallo, emigrated from Italy and became US citizens in 1906.
Remo “Ray” Del Gallo was born in Pittsfield in 1925. Following high school graduation in 1943, he served as an armament gunner on bombers in World War II and returned to Pittsfield in 1946 to run the restaurant with his mother. In 1950, he married the former Bertha Bonneau.
For more than 60 years — Bertha Del Gallo died in 2016 and Ray last September at age 94 — they maintained the restaurant as a social hub of the city’s Lakewood neighborhood and the source of food that was largely unobtainable anywhere in the area.
Among these unusual menu items was tripe. This aromatic stew of the stomach tissue of oxen, certainly never to be seen on a kids’ menu, was prepared at Del Gallo’s in the same fashion as Ray’s ancestors did in their hometown of Abruzzia, San Valentino, Piscara, in eastern Italy.
The restaurant also was noted for the excellence of its meatballs and pasta fagioli. Del Gallo’s was, for many years, the official caterer of The Berkshire Eagle newsroom, being the venue of countless retirement and “going-away” parties. Exquisitely designed platters of fresh cold cuts and cheeses, masterfully baked Italian bread rolls and sheet cake were highlights of these repasts.
Apart from fellowship and great eats — his Western sandwiches remain the stuff of legend for this foodie and, probably, scores of others — Ray Del Gallo loved to talk politics.
For years, candidates for local, county, state and federal offices made Del Gallo’s a must-stop on their campaign itineraries. Double talk was an unknown language to Ray. He spoke plainly, his statements backed by details plucked from a sharp memory. Candidates whose familiarity with Pittsfield sometimes barely rose above road map pamphlet babble on arrival usually left Del Gallo’s with a much-improved education.
Ray loved a joke and he was especially amused by people’s mannerisms. Often, toward the end of an evening, he would pour himself a dollop of an Italian aperitif and offer one to a patron.
“Salute,” he would say, and raise the little glass toward his mouth. The visitor, after returning the toast, habitually sent the drink down the hatch in one toss, put the glass down and would look up to see Ray chuckling and shaking his head. “That’s so Irish,” he’d say. “Why do that? Sip. A little at a time. Like this …”
Words to live well by.