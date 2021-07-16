WILLIAMSTOWN — Few people who work or have ever worked in a “service” business can’t relate at least one horror story about customers from hell.
The supply of tales from servers in all manner of establishments reaches a seasonal high about now, and news-gatherers take notice, measuring the depths of meanness and the heights of arrogance displayed by a small but poisonous portion of wait staffs’ clientele.
On Cape Cod a week or so ago, The New York Times reported the owners of a farm-to-table restaurant closed it for part of a day to give their employees, most of whom are young, a break from what was described as an unprecedented barrage of verbal abuse. Some of the workers, who included the owners’ two children, were reduced to tears.
“Many of us didn’t survive the pandemic,” one of the restaurant’s owners, Brandi Felt Castellano, told the newspaper. “For people to be this aggressive towards the ones that have is disheartening. … It’s things that people are saying that wouldn’t be allowed on TV because they would be bleeped. People are always rude to restaurant workers, but this far exceeds anything I’ve seen in my twenty years.”
Felt Castellano speculated that some customers expected “business as usual” after Massachusetts restaurants were cleared to reopen fully in late May. They apparently can’t understand that supply-line interruptions and a severe shortage of staff lengthens wait times and limits the availability of some menu items.
She said that one group of diners, told that they couldn’t have the table they requested, threatened to sue. The last straw, said Felt Castellano, was drawn last week, when a man berated a young employee when she told him he couldn’t have his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant hadn’t opened yet.
Treating wait staff badly has a long history and knows no geographic boundaries. Years ago, friends who worked at local restaurants reported being subjected to all manner of meanness from customers. In some cases, they admitted to taking certain retaliatory countermeasures, a course of action that is neither recommended nor endorsed by this department. It amounts to mimicking bad behavior and abandoning the principles of decency that workers insist be applied to them.
Scientific research on the prevalence of wait staff retaliation is scant. A six-year-old survey taken by university professors in Texas, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, showed that 26 of 438 restaurant employees admitted to contaminating customers’ food.
“Thankfully, it’s not very often,” the study’s co-author, Emily Hunter, told the Post-Gazette.
“The most popular response [to customers’ rudeness] was making fun of people behind their backs, which was cited by 346 of study participants,” the newspaper reported. Ignoring customers, making them wait longer than necessary and being rude also were high on the list.
Hunter noted that customers’ best defense against undesirable ingredients in their meals is “be a good customer. … There is a way to complain in a kind and patient way.”
Remembering John Kreiger
Beneficiaries of the Pittsfield Public Schools’ early childhood education programs owe a debt to John A. Kreiger.
Kreiger, who died June 21 at age 89 in Leesburg, Va., was a longtime proponent of early learning. He served as the city’s superintendent of schools from 1992 until his retirement in 1998, having begun his career as a 5th- and then 6th-grade teacher at Pomeroy School in 1958. He later held a succession of teaching and administrative posts in Pittsfield prior to his appointment as superintendent.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and the University of Massachusetts. He also held a master’s degree in education from the former North Adams State College, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 1999.
Kreiger was an even-tempered, modest man who believed strongly that the public school system must adapt to the changing needs of the community. As assistant superintendent for operations, he successfully implemented redistricting and introduced the “new” middle school model. In addition to his efforts to increase the availability and quality of early childhood education, he established high school magnet programs.
Always the teacher, Kreiger once telephoned a reporter following the publication of a “profile piece” about Kreiger’s retirement. The reporter’s notes — inaccurately — had Kreiger declaring that he rarely got angry at anyone.
“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “Now, I’ve been angry with people.”
The reporter apologized.
“That’s all right,” Kreiger replied. “I’m not angry with you.”