WILLIAMSTOWN — When I was six, I was certain that my father was the most law abiding person on the planet.
At that age, certainties seem to grow on trees, and it’s not until life experience starts lopping off branches that kids realize that trees may cast shadows of gray. Answers to problems are less often wrapped in packages of black or white, and a “maybe” box is added to the mind’s desktop. That’s when things get tricky.
My first encounter with that realization was on a hot afternoon in mid-August 1959 in the parking lot of the “old” Williams Inn, now Dodd House, a Williams College residence hall.
Our family was preparing to emerge from the stuffy confines of the Chevrolet station wagon that had conveyed us from New Haven, Conn. to Williamstown, where my father was to join the history department at Williams. There were six of us in the car, but only four were registered as guests. A cat, Tim, and Linda, a middle-aged standard dachshund, were present but officially unaccounted for on the inn’s books, a situation that a posted notice at the desk revealed would remain unchanged: no pets allowed.
My parents consulted in low tones in the front seat, and minutes later my father headed for the lobby to complete our registration. He returned to the car and opened the “wagon,” from which he removed a suitcase and his raincoat. His next stop was the front passenger-side door, through which he extracted Linda, wrapped her nose-to-tail tip in the raincoat, and strode toward the inn like he owned the place.
He was about halfway to the door when we noticed with horror that Linda’s whip-like tail had sprung from its wrapping and was wagging enthusiastically. My mother managed to alert my father, who made adjustments and continued on his way. He reported later that the dachshund’s tail wagging had almost blown the mission as they passed the front desk, but the clerk was preoccupied with the switchboard and didn’t notice.
The cat’s transport to our rooms was less suspenseful. Still groggy from a bout with car sickness just south of Great Barrington, he was easily concealed in my mother’s raincoat.
Strategies employed to keep the animals fed, comfortable and undetected for our one-night stay have long since escaped my memory, but I came to regard the incident as a fine example of what the British call “needs must,” justification for actions taken out of necessity.
The little smuggling operation hardly constituted a descent into lawlessness, but it demonstrated that even grownups must bend — even break — the rules sometimes. After all, to have left the dog and cat in the car would have been more than a bit mean and dangerous, not to mention messy.
Always a professor, my father seized every opportunity to teach by example. For some years, before he turned the work over to an accountant, he would “do the taxes” at home.
This much-heralded — and dreaded — period featured the setting-up of a card table in the living room and laying in a stack of legal pads and plenty of sharpened pencils.
For hours over two nearly full weekend days, my father hunched over tax forms and canceled checks. He occasionally muttered oaths, an activity in which he was abetted by my mother, whose Ohio Republican soul rebelled at the perceived regulatory excesses of the “!#&! Commonwealth.” She took the deepest umbrage at the state’s tendency — long since abandoned, as taxpayers can attest — to wait weeks before cashing checks, thus keeping the running bank balance artificially high.
Nevertheless, when it came time to pack for our annual road trip to visit family in Ohio over Christmas and the new year, my father was careful to include the new license plates. For a while back then, Massachusetts required that the plates be displayed on the first day of their validity — and not before.
Perhaps he put too fine a point on it, but my father took the Commonwealth at its word: When we crossed into Massachusetts from New York, he would pull over, get the new plates and a screwdriver, install the new tags and drive on, legal to the last mile.
How we miss him.