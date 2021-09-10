WILLIAMSTOWN — “Busted” is the working title of a short story I began writing a year or so ago. I return to it every now and again, and while I know that short stories often take more time to write than long ones, I worry that if I don’t finish this one soon, it won’t be a short story anymore.
I’m seeking advice on behalf of a friend, who also happens to be the main character in my story. He’s a generously proportioned man of a certain age, set in many of his ways, but not a confirmed luddite. He packs a flip-phone and wears a wristwatch but has mastered his computer and most of the features of its writing program right down to the typeface, the margin settings and six of the 12 function keys. The remote control for the “smart” TV is child’s play for our hero.
In my story, the protagonist is the target of his family’s campaign to break such unhealthy habits as consumption of fatty foods and beer. In aid of this well-intentioned effort, he reluctantly consents to wear a device that counts his steps. Also, his new watch reports his pulse rate and location. Data collected from these sources is reviewed by his wife daily, and he is advised of his progress — or lack thereof.
The story envisions a world in which nary a single word, deed or biometric is not memorialized for somebody somewhere to read. Most, if not all, of this personal information is for sale to floggers of all manner of goods and services from pickles to pogo sticks.
What had escaped our hero’s notice was the capability of the family’s car to keep track of his life. He discovers the extent and sophistication of the vehicle’s surveillance systems when he makes an unauthorized stop at a package store to replace the “tall boy” can of beer that he had taken to hiding in the garage. Earlier the same day, he had consumed two large, thick fudge brownies at an office party.
On arriving home, he was formally charged with these misdeeds. Following his plea of guilty, he asked about the source of the evidence against him.
The car had ratted him out.
The seats, it seems, measure the weight of their occupants in real time: the brownies allegedly added nearly half a pound. The tall boy beer, riding on the back seat in a paper bag, matched the preprogrammed weight of a tall boy beer in a paper bag. Case closed.
The trouble with the story is deceptively simple. Where does it end?
A 2019 survey of “smart” device owners by Consumers International and the Internet Society found that 63 percent deem connected devices to be “creepy.” Seventy-five percent don’t trust data collectors to share the information responsibly.
Nevertheless, 70 percent of those surveyed in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, France and the United Kingdom reported that they own one or more connected device, according to a 2019 article in Recode, an online news magazine/blog that covers the technology industry.
“A lot of consumers have just decided it’s the world we live in,” Steve Olshansky, a program manager at the nonprofit Internet Society. “‘If I want the benefit and convenience and features, that’s the price we have to pay.’ It’s the same way we make that bargain with social media.”
It may be time to open negotiations with the car.
Back-to-school wisdom
The reopening of schools and colleges brings this department’s best wishes for a happy, productive and safe academic year, and the offer of an observation made by Edward Pulling, the founder of Millbrook School in Millbrook, N.Y.
“These days one hears criticism of education that children emerge from school and college with the attitude that society owes them something. They do not seem prepared for life: on the contrary, they resent the fact that a previous generation has not adequately prepared life for them. At best, they passively and somewhat despondently accept the world as they find it. How to change this attitude into one of awareness of the problems of society and of zest to help solve them with an open mind and a sense of responsibility — that, as I see it, is at once the great dilemma and the challenge of the schoolteacher of today.”
Pulling wrote his remarks in 1937.