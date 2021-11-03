WILLIAMSTOWN — I can’t be sure what prompted my recollection of a December evening in Florida some years back when my partner, Deb, and I went to dinner at a well-known chain restaurant that specializes in steaks.
The food was fine, the drinks generous, the service friendly and efficient. Nevertheless, that dinner will stand in our memories as one of the most sorrowful occasions we’ve ever witnessed.
Seated in a nearby booth in the sparsely populated dining room (the place was an eavesdropper’s paradise) was a party of three: a man and woman who looked to be about our ages, and, across from them, a pre-teenage boy.
As people-watchers of considerable experience, we cast the grown-ups as grandparents on a holiday outing with their grandson, whose plate was stacked with delicacies — “tenders,” gooey bricks of mac-and-cheese, sliders and such — washed down with a wastebasket-size drink of a color nonexistent in nature.
At first, from the absence of conversation among the trio and a few points of physical resemblance, we figured them for family who live relatively close by each other and visit regularly.
It soon became clear that the silence at their table was not a sign of easy, unhurried familiarity. Both the adults were absorbed by their smartphones, constantly swiping and tapping, hardly ever looking up from the little screens. The boy, who had no device with him, picked at his food. His face was a portrait of misery. His expressions displayed mixtures of boredom and sadness, the latter seeming to dominate.
For the 45-or-so minutes that we observed them, they exchanged not a single word. The grownups talked more with the server when it came time to pay the check than they had with the boy (or to each other) during the meal.
Every now and then, we wonder whether we did the right thing by doing nothing. The boy’s unhappiness was so obvious that it occurred to us that even just a friendly wave might have broken the ice, perhaps begun a conversation.
The trouble was, nothing we could think of would have looked anything but contrived. The couple might have taken offense for some reason; we envisioned a scene that could have stamped his misery all the more indelibly on the boy’s memory.
A cursory review of research on the effects of adults’ use of personal electronic devices on children’s social and psychological development revealed little more than common sense advice, most of which has to do with the use of devices by children, not adults. The mirror-image subject is being studied, but terms are still being defined and a list of best practices is far from complete.
For instance, a 2014 article in the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics discusses various levels of “absorption” displayed by 44 adult caregivers using devices during observed interactions with children.
“Highly absorbed caregivers responded harshly to child misbehavior,” the article reads.
This isn’t surprising, particularly to anyone who’s been glued to a TV program and compelled to deal with an unruly child. (Ergo a suggestion to “hit pause” — in more ways than one and vice-versa — but that’s for another day.)
The same publication, in a 2016 article, recommends avoidance of excessive television and digital media screen time from infancy to age 5 “to foster healthy cognitive development, secure relationships and good health behaviors through parent-child interaction and print book reading.”
It occurs to me that such advice would benefit families with children of any age. As holidays approach and gift-giving dilemmas loom, grownups may consider that time and talk with younger people carries equal or greater value than anything wrapped with ribbon.