WILLIAMSTOWN — Readers of Charles Dickens remember that Ebenezer Scrooge, one of fiction’s meanest employers, once likened workers’ time off to outright theft. In his case, it would have been petty larceny, but no matter. To Scrooge, time off — particularly paid time off — was “humbug.”
It’s a lucky thing the old miser wasn’t in charge of Alexander Fleming. Fleming worked in the early 20th century, but disdain of vacations has persisted into the present day. Many employees are reluctant even to take allowed vacation time for fear of lowering their standing with the boss or giving rivals an advantage. They might consider this:
In September 1928, Fleming was preparing to leave his laboratory for a two-week vacation.
By accident, the young scientist left a Petri dish of Staphylococcus bacteria next to an open window. When he returned to work, he found a blue-green mold growing in the dish.
“The mold appeared to have stopped the bacteria’s growth,” reads an article about human longevity and penicillin’s role in increasing it, in the May 2 edition of The New York Times magazine. “Looking at the mold under a microscope, Fleming saw that it was literally breaking down the cell walls of the bacteria, effectively destroying them. Seventeen years later, after the true magnitude of his discovery had become apparent, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine.”
•
In the book review section of the same edition of The Times is the appearance of “an unexpected hero.” He is Curtis E. LeMay — “yes, that one, the general who firebombed Tokyo and dozens of other Japanese cities and towns, and then, decades later, supposedly advocated bombing the Vietnamese ‘back into the stone age,’” reads Thomas E. Ricks’ review of “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcolm Gladwell.
Being no fan of spoilers (or of the dead-give-away alerts that often precede them) I commend the review, if not the book, to readers’ attention with a brief addendum: Gladwell contends that LeMay’s “stone age” remark, famed in song and story, probably was cooked up by a ghostwriter.
(My own bookshelves are populated by political biographies, collections of essays, poetry, journalism and all of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novellas, which have absorbed me since early childhood. P.G. Wodehouse’s books and stories joined the collection a few years later.
I invite and welcome the views of fellow admirers of those authors. My most recent Holmes (re)reading matter was “The Speckled Band,” in my opinion one of his best.)
•
Bruce A. Garlow, who died April 26 at age 72 after several years of ill health, will be remembered for many things: his strong sense of fairness; his good judgment; his sense of humor; his skills as a poet, political commentator and raconteur; and his overall jollity. He loved to laugh.
Over the years, Bruce worked hard to bring government home to people. As town administrator in Richmond and West Stockbridge and interim manager in Lanesborough, he often was the initial point of contact between citizens and their elected and appointed officials. A consultant for the law firm of Bernstein, Cushner & Kimmel, he also had worked as a district aide for former Rep. Christopher J. Hodgkins, D-Lee, managing his district office in the 1980s.
He was a Democrat and proud of it, serving on the party’s town committees in three Berkshire communities and as a delegate to most of the Democratic state conventions during the 1980s and ‘90s. He also was a columnist whose work appeared in several weekly newspapers. A former chair of the board of the Small Town Administrators of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions, he was the recipient of the association’s Conservation Administrator of the Year award in 2001.
Bruce leaves his son, Eric J. Garlow, and his brother, Tamarack Garlow, and his partner Annie Brophy, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Leslie Rudolph-Garlow and his daughter, Lisa L. Garlow.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete.