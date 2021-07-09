WILLIAMSTOWN — Opening the front door on my way out of the house the other day, I awakened a small woodchuck that had been napping on the shady stoop.
The woodchuck looked at me reproachfully, then slowly waddled off into the pachysandra bed to resume its siesta.
In the 55 years that my family has lived here, we have tried to maintain good relations with our animal neighbors, of which there are many. Generations of deer, rabbits, woodchucks, chipmunks, foxes and, more recently, black bears and fishers, have shared the property with us. (I bet I was the only person in the state who began the day by apologizing to a woodchuck.)
After an ill-advised attempt to control the groundhog population with an airborne poison in the early 1960s, we adopted a laissez faire policy: no poisons, no traps, etc. My parents kept dogs, but there hasn’t been a pooch on the payroll for 21 years.
There’s no doubt that such a long period of diminished deterrence has resulted in animal population growth. Still, nature’s system of checks and balances remains in operation. A year or two ago, it looked as though rabbits had taken over. As fall approached, so did increasing numbers of foxes; the following spring, there were noticeably fewer rabbits.
Like professional diplomacy, nature’s system requires nurturing, persistence and patience, virtues that are in rapidly shortening supply. I was reminded of this as I drove away from the house. I hadn’t gone 100 feet before a chipmunk sprinted out of the underbrush in front of the car. All ended well with a sharp swerve, a crushing application of brakes and a cuss word, but fate hadn’t finished quite yet.
A rabbit picked up the trail a short distance from where the chipmunk left off, running alongside the car, occasionally darting into its path. This merry chase ended as the car neared an especially deep pothole, requiring braking to parade speed. As I guided the wheels over the ridge of the pothole, my concentration was broken by a young doe, who suddenly raised her head from the depths of a neighbor’s thick shrubbery. For the second time that morning I got what a friend liked to call “the fish eye” from an animal.
For some reason, I felt lucky.
Animal annals
Recent encounters with creatures put me in mind of two books that I grew up with. I recommend them to readers of any age, but they were written for children ages 9 to 14.
“Rabbit Hill” by Robert Lawson was published in 1944; it won the Newbury Medal the following year. An update undertaken in the 1970s was not extensive. The story portrays the lives of various animals living in the grounds of a large house in the Connecticut countryside. The denizens of Rabbit Hill await the arrival of new owners who they hope will be as generous as the previous “folks.”
“A Cricket In Times Square” was published in 1960. Written by George Selden, it tells the story of Chester, a county meadow-dwelling cricket that finds himself on a train to New York City after carelessly leaping into the picnic basket of city dwellers returning from a day trip to the wilds of Connecticut. Chester ends up in Grand Central Terminal and is befriended by, among others, a cat and mouse.
Both books contain generous measures of humor and adventure. The artwork in both is excellent.
Storm season
With afternoon thunderstorm season upon us, cable TV viewers have become accustomed to seeing the “crawlers” at the bottom of their screens that list locations through which storms are expected to pass.
The names of more than a few of these places have puzzled even longtime residents of Berkshire County communities. For instance, Great Barringtonians may have been startled to see the Newsboy Statue listed the other day.
It’s all in the interest of accuracy, said Steve Caporizzo, chief meteorologist at WTEN, News10, in Albany, N.Y.
“The data bases for the crawl system on TV and for our radar are different companies,” Caporizzo wrote. “Basically, they do all the mapping, including any landmarks, even four-way intersections, any way they can narrow it down to be more accurate.”
Caporizzo acknowledged that “sometimes it can almost be too much,” and that some locations could be omitted “because you might have five spots within two minutes of each other.”