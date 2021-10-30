WILLIAMSTOWN — My forkful of tendersweet fried clams stopped just short of my mouth, which hung open in astonishment at the thundering roar that shook the Pine Cobble Room at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant on Route 2 one warm and sunny Friday in the 1960s.
The lunch at HoJo’s was my father’s treat. He was partial to a Gibson cocktail followed by the grilled hot dog on a butter-toasted New England-style roll that was a staple on the menu of the restaurant presided over for many years by the Brundage brothers, Frank and Ernie. My young palate rejoiced over the fried clams, a meal almost always rounded off with a serving of the German chocolate layer cake, if available.
Any annoyance generated by the clattering interruption of our feast was soon dissipated and replaced by curiosity: Some big wig was arriving at HoJo’s by helicopter.
The man who stepped out of the aircraft and advanced, head slightly ducked and hand outstretched to greet the beaming Brundage brothers, was unknown to me.
“Who’s that?” I asked my father.
“That,” he replied, “is your congressman.”
Silvio Ottavio Conte, R-Massachusetts, was born in Pittsfield in 1921 and began his working life as a machinist. He served with the U.S. Navy Seabees in the southwest Pacific in World War II and entered Boston College on the GI Bill after his honorable discharge, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1946 and a law degree in 1949. He practiced law in Pittsfield and North Adams and was elected to the Massachusetts state Senate in 1950 as a Republican, having shunned the Democratic party years before, when he was denied a job as a census worker. Democrats controlled those appointments, he later told an interviewer.
In 1958, Conte ran for Congress and defeated Prof. James MacGregor Burns of Williams College. He was soon appointed a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, serving as its ranking minority member until his death at age 69 on Feb. 8, 1991, in Bethesda, Md., of complications associated with treatment for prostate cancer. He left his wife, the former Corinne Duvall, whom he married in 1948, and four children.
As a reporter for The Eagle, I was assigned to prepare Conte’s obituary. The news staff had learned of his rapidly declining health several days before he died and immediately set about gathering photos and planning layouts. It took me three days to finish the obit.
One of my first calls was to Burns, who remembered the 1958 congressional campaign as a thoroughly civilized contest devoid of name-calling and other distracting noise that characterizes so many political races, before and since. Conte even debated Burns on the professor’s home turf, a potentially risky strategy given the disparity in GOP/Democratic enrollment in the district. Conte often ran unopposed for reelection. When he was challenged, though, he went all-out. He never took his seat for granted.
Burns described Conte the congressman as a quintessential “centrist.” Truer word was never spoken: Sil Conte often voted with Democrats but only after being convinced that the measure under consideration would work to the benefit of most of his constituents.
Over his 32-year tenure in Congress, he consistently backed Democrat-sponsored bills that provided increased aid for students, the poor, the environment and medical research.
He consistently delivered the goods for General Electric’s business in Pittsfield: Defense contracts kept on coming. Yet, in the late 1960s, he called for a halt to bombing in the Vietnam War and came home to explain his position to local veterans’ groups.
“They didn’t like the speech very much,” he recalled in an interview years later. Conte was honored by the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans.
I sometimes wonder about what Conte would make of the current state of Congress, with its bitter brinksmanship on both sides of the aisle and its (unconscious?) abandonment and/or willful ignorance of the rules and traditions of civilized debate.
I think he’d put aside his anger (he had a temper) and his disgust before turning his efforts toward fixing the problem in large part by regularly reminding his colleagues that the word “politics” often is preceded by the word “practical.”
To him, that would just be common sense.