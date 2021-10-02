WILLIAMSTOWN — The late afternoon light on the fast-flowing water of Hemlock Brook is at its most beautiful in the early fall, as the angle of sunset intensifies the illumination of each tiny dancing ripple.
It’s difficult to envision such a pastoral scene transformed into the backdrop of a crime, albeit a misdemeanor, but if fast-fading gray light, snow, ice and near-zero temperatures are substituted for autumn’s lightweight crazy quilt, it might be a little easier.
Add two pre-teenage boys bent on mischief, a cache of explosives and a large supply of strike-on-your-jeans matches, and the scene change is a piece of cake: It cries out a warning of trouble with a capital T.
Most fireworks were just as illegal in Massachusetts in the 1960s as they are today, but wide differences exist between then and now when it comes to the relative ease of obtaining them.
My late father was horrified when, years after the tolling of both parental and governmental statutes of limitations, I confessed that my partner in crime and I had assembled our own M-80s with components we bought from mail order houses. Our proof of legal age consisted of a checkmark in a box labeled YES. We were 12.
Urban legend has it that an M-80 is a quarter stick of dynamite. In fact, it contains no dynamite, but is nonetheless classified as an explosive device, not a firework. It consists of two grams of flash powder in a thick waxed cardboard casing and is usually detonated with a short length of (usually waterproof) fuse.
These factoids were small comfort to my father, who, not inaccurately, envisioned us measuring and pouring explosive powder (obtained from yet another mail order house and shipped “for safety” in two separate containers to be mixed just prior to use).
His distress was further increased upon learning that the packages had been delivered to our family’s post office box address and handed over to me by an employee who had no way of knowing that they contained anything other than the whoopee cushions, X-ray specs, hand “joy” buzzers, fake vomit and rubber snakes that I routinely ordered from the now (sadly) defunct novelty dealer Johnson Smith Co., then headquartered in Detroit.
On the banks of Hemlock Brook, my associate and I spent a few pleasant hours standing upstream from the enormous outcroppings of ice that protruded over the water and dropping buoyant M-80-size items into the stream to gauge the time it took them to be carried well under the outcroppings.
Armed with this data, we ignited the waterproof fuses of our M-80s, set them afloat in the stream and awaited developments.
These were gratifying to our adolescent souls. With muffled thuds, the M-80s detonated under the ice. The force of the explosions broke the outcroppings off the banks with loud cracks, and the miniature islands of ice slowly swirled away, leaving only a few inconvenienced fish and a foolish mission accomplished.
There was considerable risk involved; anything could have gone tragically wrong, but the expedition taught me a life lesson: Nothing is 100 percent safe.
So, when the time comes, I’ll get into my mandatorily licensed, registered and insured car and take my high-mileage body, long since needle-pricked against smallpox, polio, measles, typhoid, COVID, shingles, pneumonia, flu and God knows what else and drive without protest to the nearest booster vaccination site.
Maybe, as a reward for my bravery in taking the shot, I’ll order up a whoopee cushion when I get back.
Nah. Better not. It could be dangerous if I squeeze it near an anti-vaxxer.