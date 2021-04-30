WILLIAMSTOWN — For most of my early life, I viewed immunizations as minor inconveniences, forgettable until a booster, like a savings bond, became due. Both booster and bond were almost always good for treats of some sort, so I still came out ahead.
Until 1965.
That year found the family preparing for a year-long sabbatical trip to England. Our doctor, a physician known for taking what an investment adviser might call a “highly risk-averse” approach to his work, insisted that we all receive vaccinations against typhoid fever.
(Much later, it occurred to me that the idea may have appealed to my father, a scholar whose field of study encompassed Britain’s Victorian period. After all, Queen Victoria’s beloved husband and prince consort, Albert, died of the disease in 1861. The queen never emerged from mourning; she wore black for the rest of her life.)
Whatever the motivation, we got the vaccine. It was given in a series of three shots administered over the same number of weeks. For me, the first and third shots produced no side effects. The second injection, however, laid me low for two days. I had a headache, fever and a swollen, inflamed “bag” of pain in my upper right arm around where the needle had gone.
Despite the severity of the reaction, I was assured, there was no danger of developing typhoid. Indeed, the apparent health and efficiency of my immune system was remarked on.
None of this registered favorably in my 12-year-old mind. Until the worst had passed, in fact, I considered that the only existential danger was that facing the doctor should he be unfortunate enough to cross my path.
I’m not certain whether the United Kingdom required visitors from overseas to show proof of vaccination against typhoid in 1965, but a World Health Organization “yellow card” or other certification showing immunization against smallpox and other diseases, notably yellow fever, has been required of foreign visitors to many countries.
All this comes to mind as a possibly heated national and international debate looms over “vaccination passports” associated with the COVID-19 virus.
If there is one, this debate won’t be new. In 1885, a U.S.-bound train from Canada was stopped just short of the Vermont border. A doctor questioned each passenger, seeking proof of smallpox vaccination. If the passenger had no documents, they were asked to bare their arms so the doctor could check for the scar left by vaccination. If he could find none, according to a Time magazine report that cited a local newspaper account, the passenger either agreed to be vaccinated on the spot or was asked to leave the train before it crossed into the United States.
The Canada-U.S. border wasn’t the only frontier at which American officials sought at least one form of proof of smallpox vaccination: a certificate (rare), a scar on an arm or a pitted face — a sign that the traveler had survived smallpox.
“During a series of smallpox outbreaks across the United States from 1898 through 1903, many states authorized compulsory vaccination, while other leaders sought to use the power of public and private institutions to pressure reluctant Americans to accept the vaccine,” the Time article reads. “A Chicago physician wrote in 1901 that ‘Vaccination should be the seal on the passport of entrance to the public schools, to the voters’ booth, to the box of the juryman, and to every position of duty, privilege, profit or honor in the gift of either the state or the nation.’”
Vestiges of the history of resistance to such public health measures are now appearing with increasing volume and frequency, as modern day “anti-vaxxers” question the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness; some allege that it can cause the disease it aims to prevent.
Many resources are available to those seeking information about the COVID-19 vaccines. These include, in no particular order: the Immunization Action Coalition, the National Network for Immunization Information and the Medical Library Association, which also offers an online “med-speak” to plain English translation function.
Wherever they search, readers should be wary of information presented without clear and obvious attribution to a fully named, and, presumably, informed source(s).