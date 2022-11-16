WILLIAMSTOWN — Two does, probably yearlings, had what is called in the United Kingdom a “lie down” on a west-facing lawn here the other day.
It was late afternoon, and the light was all wrong for a good photo of the deer, which is too bad because their beauty and serenity isn’t often captured when they’re not standing up.
They weren’t entirely at ease — few outdoor-dwelling animals can afford to be — but they were breathing easily, chewing slowly and gazing off into space. Still, their ears, eyes and noses were obviously receiving and processing sounds, sights and odors.
There have been families of deer living on this property for, to my certain knowledge, 56 years. It’s impossible to know how much, if any, information about the place and its deer-friendly amenities is passed from one generation to the next, but if deer vote with their hooves, this is a highly-desirable neighborhood.
The two deer were a picture of peace, which reigns around here most of the time. Animals, particularly the two-legged variety, seek and find refuge from the world’s troubles in the rustles, whispers and burbles of a meadow, trees and a brook.
These sounds seemed to be amplified on the afternoon the deer appeared in the yard. It was a fanciful effect, certainly, but pleasant and reassuring nonetheless, coming as it did two days after millions of voters across the country clearly, peaceably and legally delivered an unequivocal rebuke to those who undermine democracy with scare tactics and self-serving lies.
Calm before the store?
Use of the word “loom” invariably increases as holidays approach. From here, it seems that no holiday looms quite as large as Christmas. When Thanksgiving, the autumn color-tinted filter that so briefly softens the Yuletide’s bright lights, passes a week from today, it’ll be “that time” again.
This means different things to different people. Some hop right to it, organizing shopping expeditions and making lists to be checked twice. Others, some of whom reside at this address, procrastinate.
From nearly any point of view, holding off on gift-buying is bad strategy. Shelves get picked over, “back orders” multiply and prices often rise — fast. Still, the procrastinators practice their ancient art, meeting the challenges posed by their delay with calm deliberation. That this approach resulted in the giving of countless gifts from convenience stores, stacks of scratch tickets and “sample-size” sundries matters not. After all, it’s the thought that counts.
Retailers’ dissatisfaction with this state of affairs may well have contributed to the acceptance of Black Friday into the American lexicon.
Once widely believed to have been minted in September 1869 when Wall Street financiers Jay Gould and Jim Fisk unsuccessfully conspired to corner the gold market and ended by crashing the stock market, Black Friday’s true origins are in Philadelphia.
“Back in the 1950s, police in Philadelphia used the term to describe the chaos that ensued on the day after Thanksgiving, when hordes of suburban shoppers and tourists flooded into the city in advance of the big Army-Navy football game held on that Saturday every year,” writes Sarah Pruitt for “History,” the online magazine of the eponymous cable network.
By 1961, Pruitt reports, the term had caught on but wasn’t in common use until the late 1980s, “when retailers found a way to reinvent Black Friday and turn it into something that reflected positively, rather than negatively, on them and their customers.”
How the mighty fell
“Their story is either a testament to the power of lies, or a cautionary tale about fiction’s limits, especially when fact takes the form of a fed-up tiger.”
So reads an early paragraph in an account of the rise and fall of Siegfried Fischbacher and Uwe Ludwig Horn, later known as Roy, that appears in the November issue of The Atlantic magazine.
Siegfried and Roy met on a German cruise ship in 1959 and went on to create what became one of the best-known “animal” acts in the world.
The story of their career and its tragic end is vividly told in a story by Chris Jones and Michael J. Mooney.