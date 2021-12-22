WILLIAMSTOWN — The recent sale of the long-dormant Red Bat Cave tavern on Route 7 in New Ashford summoned recollections of the old roadhouse from a former denizen of the place.
Wally Shugg, of Baltimore, learned of the sale from his nephew, Carl Villaneuva, a freelance photographer who noticed construction activity as he drove by and stopped for a closer look. He learned that the new owners aim to convert the Red Bat into a residence.
While the property’s future promises the pleasures of quiet rural life, they were noticeably absent from its past.
“Nobody ever went to see the red bats,” Shugg, a 92-year-old member of the Williams College Class of 1949, said in a telephone interview. “It was mostly all beer and shuffleboard.”
Visitors to what Shugg referred to as “the great Red Bat Cave” may recall that tabletop shuffleboard was a major attraction, especially on Saturday nights.
Established in the mid-1920s, the tavern was named to commemorate a Lenox sportsman’s discovery in 1918 of hundreds of hibernating red-headed black bats while exploring what had been known previously as Baker Cave.
The tabletop shuffleboard competitions were intense but always friendly, said Shugg. Young men from New Ashford and nearby towns would match their quoit-sliding skills with those of Williams students, who Shugg said became proficient at the ancient game and consistently held their own in the scoring, usually emerging victorious. Winners’ prizes consisted of cold bottles of Budweiser beer.
“They were testing us,” he said of the students’ opponents. Shugg conceded that his studies in the pre-med program at Williams suffered somewhat during the autumn of 1948 and the spring of 1949. “I didn’t get much work done,” he said.
Shugg, whose varied career included a four-year hitch in the Navy as a scrub corpsman (surgical medic), later turned to English and language studies. A book jacket blurb on his history of a Baltimore prison had him “studying literature at Columbia University and bebop on 52nd Street.” Shugg holds master’s and doctoral degrees from Columbia and joined the English department at University of Maryland Baltimore County in 1966, retiring in 1992.
The Red Bat’s “young and spirited” proprietors at the time, Carol and Thomas Leavens, “appreciated the kids who came to take on the Williams kids,” Shugg recalled.
The edges of the tables were raised slightly, and players learned to use the angle to advantage, adopting a “long, slow sweep of the hand” as they sent the quoit over the wavy granule surface.
Liquid refreshment helped.
“The more you drink, the better you get,” said Shugg.
A classmate of Shugg’s, the late Dick Dohrman, was his close friend and shuffleboard partner. Acknowledging the dangers and folly of driving after a visit to the tavern, Shugg said he often asked for his prizes to be presented unopened, to be carried back to Williamstown in the trunk of a car.
Dohrman, who was described by Shugg as “a better writer” than himself, also was a “skilled driver” of the sleek and powerful Chrysler his parents had bestowed on him. Less often used for the trip was Shugg’s 1929 LaSalle.
Shugg said his thoughts often turn to the Berkshires and the parts of his young life spent in Williamstown, where he honed his pool-shooting skills at Cabe Prindle’s establishment on Spring Street.
For some years, his family lived on Southworth Street.
One stern jay bird
An avian creature of a different color is keeping close tabs on this department’s activities.
It’s a blue jay, a prosperous-looking and vocal sort that perches on a handy gutter edge or deck rail and peers in at windows, sometimes seeming to be irked by what he sees: a casually attired, portly guy watching TV, reading or pecking at a computer keyboard.
The bird’s scrutiny, which probably is prompted by curiosity, is mildly unnerving. It puts me in mind of an E.B. White essay, “Mr. Forbush’s Friends,” in which White praises noted ornithologist Edward Howe Forbush’s practice of presenting the case for the defense of birds charged with various crimes and misdemeanors. In the case of jays, these include larceny.
“Jays bury nuts and seeds in the ground, thus planting forests,” writes Forbush. “They also regurgitate smaller seeds and so distribute them.”
The defense may rest, as may I, but only if the blue jay signs off on receiving and extending the benefit of the doubt. Good luck with that.