WILLIAMSTOWN — The passage of more than 35 years has erased my memory of when I first met Sam Sass, but I do recall the place: the City Council chamber in Pittsfield City Hall.
Sam and his wife, Freda, took an avid interest in all things political and were often to be seen in the audience as the council, or one of its committees, discussed and debated all manner of issues. Occasionally, one or the other of them would pose a question, but they spent most of the time listening.
They were a friendly and gregarious pair. My first meeting with them was initiated by Sam, who was seated just behind my chair at the “press table.” As the meeting was ending, he tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I was new at The Eagle. I told him I was, and before a quarter of an hour had gone by, we’d covered a wide range of topics, from Yiddish to General Electric Co.
It was the beginning of a friendship that lasted until Sam’s death in 2008 at age 96, and the death of his wife at age 102 in 2015.
Sam came to mind when Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Neither Sam nor Freda was given to dwelling on any subject — they liked wide conversational variety — so it wasn’t until some years after our first meeting that I learned that Sam had been born in Tarnoruda, a village in Ukraine. Later still, he recalled spending nights in ditches to escape organized massacres in which some of his relatives died. He also remembered being fired at by riflemen on horseback through the windows of his family’s house.
These childhood experiences surely went a long way toward tracing the origin — and understanding the depth — of Sam’s American patriotism and his unshakeable belief that freedom must be consistently and staunchly defended and preserved.
He was by no means a fearful man, but he sometimes worried aloud that the lessons taught by the Holocaust were fading into history’s shadows. Even the smallest injustices attracted his notice, and the usual result was a concise letter to the editor.
Sam’s family emigrated to America in 1921. He attended high school, worked at a succession of jobs and eventually made his way to the University of Kansas, where he met Freda. They were married on Oct. 9, 1934, in the Johnson County courthouse in Olathe, Kan. They worked at the university through World War II and moved to Pittsfield in 1945, when Sam was hired as librarian at General Electric’s Stanley Library, where he directed the acquisition and preservation of one of best collections of technical information in the country. He retired in 1990.
Freda taught sociology at the Windsor Mountain School in Lenox. An accomplished singer, she was active in the county’s musical community.
Sam loved to laugh and would sometimes attempt bizarre verbal gymnastics to amuse Freda. He often found grist for his mill in The Eagle, and once telephoned me to comment on a news story that reported the “eviction” of a snake from its owner’s Pittsfield apartment. The unlucky reptile, Sam said, had been deprived of “a spot to hiss in.”
I think the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have angered Sam, but only briefly. He would soon turn his agile mind to raising awareness of his homeland’s plight, illuminating the bravery of its defenders and inspiring all who love freedom to stand with them.
Every so often, Sam would quote or paraphrase John Stuart Mill’s warning against complacency in the face of evil: “Bad men need nothing more to [achieve] their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”