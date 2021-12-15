WILLIAMSTOWN — Monday’s issue of the New Yorker magazine contains a graphic account of the investigation of a shooting in Rathreedane, a farmland district near Ballina, Pittsfield’s sister city in Ireland.
Were Colin Barrett’s story a film script, the movie would likely be rated R (or, possibly, X for very “strong language”), but four-letter words appear in direct quotations, adding colorful dimensions to character portraits that a flock of asterisks, no matter how large, could never match.
Readers will learn details of a violent encounter (the date of which is not specified) in which one Bertie Creedon fired a double-barrel shotgun at Dylan Judge, a man well known to the Garda (police) in Ballina.
Reporting the shooting over the telephone, Creedon told police that he returned home to find Judge straddling the outdoor oil storage tank in an apparent attempt to steal fuel. Creedon’s son, “Bubbles,” a man in his 30s, ran out to confront Judge. At one point, Bubbles turned away and Judge struck him in the head with a steel bar, knocking him to the ground.
Just then, Bertie Creedon returned to the scene, having gone to fetch his shotgun, which he told police was “legally registered and I’m lucky I have it.” He said he fired the gun at Judge, who apparently was running away, to give warning.
“I was in fear for my life and my son’s life,” he said. “I was not aiming at him at all. He broke onto my property.”
Judge, who had been struck in the thigh with pellets and was bleeding profusely, was taken to a hospital.
In the interest of avoiding accidental deployment of spoilers, I’ll leave the New Yorker story where it is.
Ballina, a city of about 7,000 in western Ireland, has been one of Pittsfield’s “paired” cities since May 1998. Newspaper accounts at the time reported that some 95 pubs thrived within the city’s limits. No accurate current pub count was available.
More links with the Emerald Isle
Kevin O’Hara, whose memoirs of growing up in Pittsfield have graced this newspaper for more years than he cares to count, jokingly told an interviewer the other day that he has become “quite a little big shot there.”
O’Hara and the many admirers of his writing have cause to celebrate the success of “A Christmas Journey,” a collection of 16 of O’Hara’s seasonally inspired tales of boyhood yuletides.
An initial printing was exhausted within weeks, and more books have been ordered and spoken for. Public reading and book-signing events, including one scheduled for tonight at Arrowhead, were sellouts, O’Hara told WAMC interviewer Joe Donahue on Monday.
O’Hara, a Vietnam veteran and former psychiatric nurse at Berkshire Medical Center, has written two other books, “Last of the Donkey Pilgrims” and “A Lucky Irish Lad.” Currently writer-in-residence at Arrowhead, O’Hara was the 2012 recipient of the John F. Kennedy National Award as an “outstanding American of Irish descent.”
He lives in Pittsfield with his wife, Belita, and two sons, Eamonn and Brendan.