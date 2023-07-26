WILLIAMSTOWN — For many years in my youth, I habitually spent a quarter-hour or so of my weekly “day of rest” on a crime spree.
No one got hurt; no gunshots or screams were to be heard. The crimes, lurid and shocking as they were, unfolded from start to (usually) gruesome finish accompanied by classical music from the “hi-fi” in my family’s living room. It was Sunday and The Daily News had made its weekly appearance.
It gained access to the premises (as a police report might have it) in the genteel company of The New York Times, which my father picked up seven days a week on Spring Street from establishments overseen by, in the early years, the Bemis family and later by the Paradise family.
On Sundays, he would add the Daily News to his homeward-bound cargo for the entertainment of youngsters; the dignified Grey Lady did not publish comics. Ever.
Having the “funnies” to read was nice, but I’d always leave what I considered to be the tabloid’s best for last: “The Justice Story.”
Inaugurated in 1923 under the rubric “What Has Happened to Justice?” the feature has showcased thousands of crimes during its century-long presence in the Daily News. Berkshire County is the setting for a few of them, but the most notorious by far is the murder case brought in September 1943 against John F. Noxon Jr., a Harvard-educated “corporation lawyer” in Pittsfield.
The Daily News, and scores of other newspapers nationwide, followed the Noxon case diligently at the time: There were more than 75 stories about it in the Daily News alone. (It was most recently reprised in “The Justice Story” of Aug. 25, 2002.)
For the purveyors and devotees of sensationalism, the story rang every bell: A wealthy lawyer, disabled by polio contracted in his youth, accused of deliberately electrocuting his six-month-old son, who had been diagnosed with what is now known as Down syndrome.
Noxon’s dream team of defense attorneys, headed by former Massachusetts Gov. Joseph Ely and including two of the county’s leading trial lawyers, Walter J. Donovan and Michael Eisner, contended that the electrocution was accidental. The defense told the jury that 6-month-old Lawrence Noxon, who was in the study of his parents’ house on West Street, had become entangled in energized wires during his father’s brief absence from the room in which he had been making repairs to a console radio.
Before leaving the study in search of a tool he needed for the job, Noxon stated, he moved the diaper-clad boy from the upholstered chair he’d been placed in and seated him on a metal tray that he’d set on the floor to protect the carpet should the child wet his diaper.
Noxon returned to the room some minutes later, he said, to find his son still on the tray but entangled by the arm in the frayed wires of a “trouble cord” Noxon had been using.
The prosecution, led by District Attorney Charles Alberti, alleged that Noxon, embarrassed by his son’s condition and unwilling to bear the costs of his care or commit him to an institution, planned the killing and orchestrated it to appear accidental.
Following a mistrial brought about by a juror’s misconduct (the juror admitted to discussing the case outside of court), a new jury convicted Noxon of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to death in the electric chair.
Eight days before Noxon’s scheduled execution in July 1946, his lawyers’ efforts to secure clemency for their client paid off: Then-Gov. Maurice Tobin commuted Noxon’s death sentence to life imprisonment with parole eligibility.
Ironically, it was Noxon’s reputation as a mean, surly and thoroughly unlikable person that helped sway Tobin’s opinion in favor of granting clemency.
The governor cited “extenuating circumstances ... not the least of which was the unpleasant personality of Noxon himself. The proud and brusque manner of this man, whose life was scarred by misfortune, had alienated his townsfolk,” Tobin declared. He concluded that while Noxon’s “trial rights” were safeguarded, “gossip” that centered on his misdeeds was widespread throughout the community and “undoubtedly had a bearing on his conviction on evidence, much of which was circumstantial.”
In 1948, Tobin’s successor, Gov. Robert Bradford, while not addressing the question of Noxon’s guilt or innocence, ordered him paroled with conditions. Like Tobin, Bradford referred to Noxon’s poor reputation and the circumstantial nature of the evidence, declaring that there was “no useful purpose” to be gained by his continued imprisonment. He was released from state prison in January 1949 and left Massachusetts with his wife for Stonington, Conn., where she had purchased a house during his incarceration. He died in December 1972 at age 75.